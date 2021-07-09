Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn will be at the helm of a new action spy (hopefully) franchise film Argylle. It will be an all star cast including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson, as well as British pop sensation and Grammy winning popstar Dua Lipa in her acting debut. She will also be creating original music for the title track and score. Talk about a jackpot cast!

Argylle is based on Ellie Conway's debut novel of the same name and is scheduled to be published in 2022. The script is being written by Wonder Woman writer Jason Fuchs; it follows the world's greatest spy 'Argylle' as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure. Creators are hoping it will be the first in at least a trilogy of films.

The film (and book) will follow the globe-trotting adventures of a super-spy named Argylle across the U.S., London and other exotic locations. When asked about his first look, Matthew Vaughn says, "When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming's books of the '50s. This is going to reinvent the spy genre."

CEO Zygi Kamasa, who joined Marv as CEO in September 2020 Is excited about the new franchise following the success of Kingsman series. The prequel The King's Man is set to be released in theaters by Disney in December 2021.

"We are delighted that we will be starting our fourth, and by far the biggest, feature film production since the start of the global pandemic," said Kamasa. "It demonstrates our desire to scale up our production activity and our ambition to continue to launch new franchises beyond the Kingsman series of films."

Henry Cavill teased his starring roll yesterday with a post of the first poster:

Dua Lipa shared one of her own, with a pink motif:

Henry Cavill is taking no break between projects as The Witcher just wrapped and is expecteed to return to Netflix in late 2021. It a runaway hit on Netflix. So while we wait for what is sure to be a smart, fast-paced spy movie turned on it's head with Argylle, we can catch up on The Witcher in time for season 2 to begin.

The Witcher is an American fantasy drama web television series created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich for Netflix. It is based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. The Witcher follows the story of Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), a solitary monster hunter, who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than monsters and beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a special gift, the three must learn to navigate independently the increasingly volatile continent.

Argylle is presently set for a theatrical release in 2022. This news comes from Deadline.