Ariel WInter and partner Luke Benward took some time off from their upcoming film Don't Log Off to enjoy some fun in the sun. Ariel Winter, sporting her new red locks, soaked up some vitamin D in a Pucci-inspired bikini, and showed her Settlers of Catan (which is now officially just called Catan BTW) board game love. (I would totally take you down Ms. Winter, I learned my strategies from Wil Wheaton online!)

"Does anyone else love games (especially board games) as much as we do? ???? #skincare #beach #games#redhead #swimwear"

Fans poured out the love for Winter and her ABC smash show, Modern Family, her choice of board game, and her body positive message that has been an inspiration for man for years. Speaking in 2017, "Growing up in the spotlight was quite possibly the worst for my self-esteem," she explained. "I had a hard time finding confidence within myself. When I started Modern Family, I had a completely different body than what happened overnight at 12 years old. I was stick thin, I had no chest, I had no butt - I had nothing," she said of her body before puberty.

"Then automatically, overnight, my body changed drastically. I was a D cup and had a bigger butt, and my waist was expanding. Everything was getting bigger. I automatically got this hate and judgment online. If I went to the Emmys, or if I even went to the grocery store, there would be an article the next day being like 'Ariel Winter (had) her boobs out at this event!' Just really negative things that weren't helpful for me," she recalled. "I had a great role model in Sofia (Vergara) growing up, with her being a curvy woman that was super proud of who she was and what she looked like," the 18-year-old said.

These days the 23 year old has shed the shame and found her confidence, and she's spreading he message. "It was hard for me in the beginning to deal with people's comments and deal with everybody having an opinion on absolutely everything I did," Winter added. "It was hard for me to not fall prey to wanting to change the way I felt and the way I did things and the way I looked because of what other people said. But as I got older, I started to realize that as long as I'm positive in my life and as long as I feel good about my decisions and stick to how I feel and the things I want to do, that's what's most important. And that's what's going to get me through in life."

The actress has a new movie that pairs her with partner Luke Benward, Don't Log Off, written and directed by the Baer brothers. The story involves a birthday girl that suddenly goes missing during her surprise birthday Zoom, it's up to her handful of close friends to figure out how and why she disappeared. They must work remotely, using the technology at their disposal and individual trips to her apartment in order to unravel the clues as to what might have happened to her. That is, if they themselves can stay out of harm's way. The film is set entirely during the early days of the COVID-19 quarantine and is a hybrid production being filmed both virtually and on location. No release date has been set.