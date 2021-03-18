Actor Armie Hammer has been accused of violent rape and physical abuse. The accusations come from a woman named Effie, who recently held a press conference to detail her encounter with Hammer. Effie, who did not reveal her last name, went so far as to say, "I thought that he was going to kill me." This is said to be the same woman who had previously, anonymously, posted allegations against Armie Hammer on social media.

Effie was said to be crying uncontrollably at the press conference, which her attorney, Gloria Allred, was present at. Effie says the rape occurred on April 24, 2017. The 24-year-old woman was 20 at the time of the alleged incident. The two met on Facebook in 2016. They then developed an on-again, off-again relationship that lasted until 2020. Hammer, at the time, was married.

"Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles," Effie said. She also went on to say that the actor "slapped my head against a wall bruising my face." Hammer also allegedly committed other violent acts against her that she did not consent to, including beating her feet "so they would hurt" with every step she took. She says she tried to get away but that Hammer wouldn't let her. Effie had this to say during the press conference.

"During those four hours, I tried to get away but he wouldn't let me. I thought that he was going to kill me. He then left with no concern for my well-being. I was completely in shock and couldn't believe someone I loved did that to me. I tried so hard to justify his actions, even to the point of responding to him in a way that did not reflect my true feelings... I have come to understand that the immense mental hold he had over me was very damaging on many levels."

An Instagram account named House of Effie previously leaked supposed screenshots of correspondence with the Call Me By Your Name star. The graphic messages included cannibalism fetishes and rape fantasies. Armie Hammer has denied all accusations against him. Hammer's attorney, Andrew Brettler had this to say.

"From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie], and every other sexual partner of his for that matter, have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

Brettler included screenshots of correspondence between Armie Hammer and Effie. Some of them as recent as July 2020. Brettler also says that she sent "graphic texts" to Hammer saying what she wanted him to do to her. Hammer responded to these texts saying, "I am not going to be able to engage in you in that specific way right now. It never ends well." Brettler also said the following.

"It was never Mr. Hammer's intention to embarrass or expose [Effie's] fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference. With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight. [Effie's] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve."

Gloria Allred has challenged Armie Hammer to release all of his text messages with Effie to the Los Angeles Police Department. Not just certain selections. She also challenged Hammer to respond to questions directly, not through his attorneys.

Armie Hammer's career has spiraled ever since the initial accusations surfaced online. The Social Network star has dropped out of several high-profile projects, including the movie Shotgun Wedding, in which, he was set to co-star alongside Jennifer Lopez. Hammer is also no longer going to star in the Paramount+ series The Offer, which is set to chronicle the making of The Godfather. This news was previously reported by Variety.