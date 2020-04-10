The captivating soundtrack for Sam Raimi's 1990's classic Army Of Darkness, with a newly remastered score by composer Joe LoDuca is now available on CD exclusively from Varèse Sarabande Records and will soon be available on double LP in record stores. Please note the rescheduled CD and vinyl release dates in the media alert below. We previously reported an April 18th release for CD and LP, but the LP release will be rescheduled in accordance with the recently postponed Record Store Day, which is now set for June 20th. The CD release has moved up a week to today, April 10th. We would love for you to be so kind and share the updated news about these special releases with your audience - thank you in advance for your coverage consideration.

This double LP or single disc CD soundtrack for Sam Raimi's 1990's classic Army of Darkness film (a continuation of Raimi's Evil Dead series, which also starred Bruce Campbell as Ash) features the original cover graphics with new notes and images, and a newly remastered score by composer Joe LoDuca. Years later, LoDuca continued to score Evil Dead projects through the Starz series, Ash vs The Evil Dead, which ran from 2015-2018. Army of Darkness is musically distinct, however, in having a secondary composer contribution: Danny Elfman's (Batman, Pee-wee's Big Adventure, The Simpsons) killer theme "March of the Dead."

Army of Darkness LP track listing:

Side A

1. "Prologue"

2. "Building The Deathcoaster"

3. "Give Me Some Sugar / Bone'Anza"

4. "Time Traveller"

5. "Ash Splits"

Side B

1. "Little Ashes"

2. "Ash In Chains"

3. "Night Court"

4. "The Forest Of The Dead / Graveyard"

5. "The Pit"

Side C

1. "God Save Us"

2. "Foul Thing"

3. "March Of The Dead"

4. "Whites Of Their Skulls"

5. "The Deathcoaster"

6. "On Parapet"

Side D

1. "Ash Bucklers"

2. "Skeletor"

3. "Soul Swallower"

4. "Manly Men"

5. "End Titles"

The CD will be available exclusively at VareseSarabande.com and is available now available for purchase. As part of Record Store Day 2020, the vinyl version will be available on the rescheduled date of June 20, 2020 at thousands of independent record stores. A list of participating stores can be found at recordstoreday.com. For more info about the products visit VareseSarabande.com.

