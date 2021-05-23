Director Zack Snyder says he's up for doing a sequel to this past weekend's Netflix debut of Army of the Dead, but only if there's a "desire" from the fans to see it. On May 21, the anticipated zombie flick premiered on Netflix, and there were many fans that were left wanting to see more. There are two prequel projects currently in the works, but as of now, there isn't a plan to continue the story from Army of the Dead in a potential sequel.

Without getting into specific spoilers here, one actor whose character managed to survive the gory movie revealed in a recent talk with Entertainment Tonight that there "definitely have been some talks about the maybes, the maybes and the ifs" when it comes to doing a sequel. Snyder then made it clear that Army of the Dead 2 will happen if enough fans want it, adding the he's already got a story idea in mind with co-writer Shay Hatten.

"Look, if there ever was a desire for more Army of the Dead, Shay and I know exactly where the story goes. So, yeah, we're ready."

For now, fans can look forward to at least two prequels, set before the events of Army of the Dead. One project is an animated series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, which will directly lead up to the prologue of the Netflix movie. The anime-style series reveals "the origin of the zombie plague in Area 51, how Zeus became zombie patient zero and what brought the Las Vengeance team together." Cast members from the movie will reprise their roles, and it will also include the voice talents of Joe Manganiello, Vanessa Hudgens, and Christian Slater as the villain.

Another prequel that's already finished filming is Army of Thieves, a live-action movie that's also set before the Vegas outbreak. Directed by actor Matthias Schweighöfer, who plays Dieter in Army of the Dead, the prequel serves as an origin story for his character. Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Ruby O. Fee, and Stuart Martin also star. Snyder and Army of the Dead co-writer Shay Hatten conceived the story with Hatten penning the script.

"This safecracker story is sort of a romantic comedy heist film," Zack Snyder says of Army of Thieves. "It tells where he was before Scott and Cruz find him in the back of Gwendolyn's Locksmith Shop. Ironically, you'll learn that that means something. And the Götterdämmerung [vault] plays an important role in all of this, so that was really fun to do."

Schweighöfer added: "You will be surprised. This will be really funny and entertaining, and you will see heist stuff never seen before... It's before the Army of the Dead, so it is not a zombie movie. But maybe we will see some zombies in that film. I don't know!"

Army of the Dead is currently streaming on Netflix. Army of Thieves doesn't yet have an official release date, but it's expected to hit Netflix sometime in 2021. It's unclear when the animated series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas will be released. This news comes to us from Entertainment Tonight.