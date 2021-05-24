Army of the Dead has become a pretty significant hit for Netflix, and director Zack Snyder is already sharing his plans for a potential sequel. After seemingly completing his journey with DC, Snyder is looking for the next big thing - and the Army of the Dead franchise may be his best avenue forward. The ending of the film definitely hinted at bigger things to come, and if fans want a sequel, they will likely get one. In an interview with Indiewire, producer Deborah Snyder confirmed potential sequel plans by saying the following.

"You always want the version that you're doing to be as good as it can be, but I think there's still more story to tell, and I know that Zack and Shay have a lot of ideas that are kind of fleshed out. If there was an appetite for another film, I think we're ready to go."

Zack Snyder himself has also discussed the possibility while answering some huge questions about the movie. Beware of major spoilers for Army of the Dead below.

"Shay and I know exactly what happens next and it's insane... I'd make it in a second. What we have planned is too crazy. Once we knew Vanderohe was bit, and he's going to Mexico City, I was like, 'You know what's gonna happen?' And then I just went on a tear. And by the time it ended, Shay was like, 'OK.'"

The final scene of the film showed Vanderohe finding out he was bitten by a zombie just as he's landing in Mexico City, so it seemed the perfect plot point to use for a sequel. No word yet on if a sequel has been greenlit, but it would be surprising if Army of the Dead did not get a direct sequel given the effort Netflix has already put into the franchise.

There are two more projects in the works that are set in the Army of the Dead universe. The first will be Army of Thieves, which will serve as a prequel centered around Matthias Schweighofer's character Dieter. The film will take place during the early stages of the zombie outbreak in Las Vegas and will showcase Dieter using the opportunity to commit some thievery. The other project in the works is an anime prequel series called Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. It will provide a backstory for the origins of the zombies as well as feature some rescue missions from the early stages. Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, and Tig Notaro will all return to provide voice over work for their characters, and Joe Manganiello will join the franchise as the lead character. No release dates have been given for either project yet.

It will be interesting to see where the Army of the Dead franchise goes from here. The film had mostly mixed-to-positive reactions while being the number one movie on Netflix over the weekend. Zack Snyder has a history of elaborate cinematic universes, and he certainly seems up for the task.