Army of the Dead 2 is officially in the works. Premiering on Netflix back in May, Army of the Dead proved to be a big hit for the streamer as one of their most-watched original titles. Weeks after Snyder set up his next movie project, Rebel Moon, to also be developed at Netflix, the filmmaker and his Stone Quarry Productions partners Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller have signed a new first-look deal with the company. Now, plans are already moving along on more big projects from Snyder for Netflix.

"My goal and hope are to bring as much quality content as I can and do it on a giant scale," Zack Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter. "Big projects and big movies."

"For us, it was so important to find a partnership that was based on mutual respect," Deborah Snyder added. "The creative process works best when everybody trusts each other and you can take chances and be creative. For us, we don't usually play it safe. The content we make is a little bit edgier. And I think it's important to have a good partnership and hear each other. And Netflix has given us a lot of freedom. But they've also embraced the idea of trying new things and not necessarily waiting for a success before moving ahead."

Deborah is referring to the faith Netflix had shown in Army of the Dead even before it was released on the streaming service. Prior to its release, Army of the Dead already had another prequel movie and even an animated series spinoff ordered at Netflix. Now, THR reports that Army of the Dead 2 is what's next on the docket for Snyder as soon as he completes work on his next movie, Rebel Moon. He's said to be developing the sequel with the original's co-writer Shay Hatten.

"I've known Zack and Deb for years and was fortunate to be part of Dawn of the Dead, his first film," Netflix's Scott Stuber said in a statement. "I have since had the privilege of watching his career grow and see the evolving impact of his work. To see him return to his roots with Army of the Dead, which is now one of our most popular films, and build a world out of these characters with the upcoming Army of Thieves and anime series, is amazing to see. We've only scratched the surface of what's still to come and create with Zack, Deb, Wes and everyone at Stone Quarry."

Word is that Rebel Moon will start production in early 2022, and this project is also envisioned by Netflix as a movie that could launch another franchise with multiple spinoffs. Stone Quarry's new deal with the streamer will also include an action vehicle for Damon Caro, Snyder's second unit director and stunt coordinator on a variety of previous movies.

No release date has been set for Army of the Dead 2, but we probably won't be seeing the sequel before 2023 with Snyder's schedule currently full with Rebel Moon on the board. For now, you can watch the original movie on Netflix. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.