Let's just get this out of the way right off the bat, this is merely a rumor at this point, but it looks like Dave Bautista might have a role in director Zack Snyder's recently announced zombie movie Army of the Dead.

I say this is a rumor at this point because the hint comes to us via an interview with Dave Bautista where he lists his upcoming projects. And, along with roles in upcoming Uber action comedy Stuber alongside Kumail Nanjiani, Denis Villeneuve's Dune, and of course, Avengers: Endgame he says he also has "a Zack Snyder project on the horizon."

For those who may have missed the announcement of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead earlier this year, the project breaks down like this: Snyder has signed on to helm the Netflix original zombie horror thriller and will produce along with Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller from a screenplay written by Joby Harold based on a story by Zack Snyder.

The balls-to-the-wall zombie freakshow is set, "Amid a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, during which a man assembles a group of mercenaries to take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted."

Warner Bros. first set up the project back in 2007, but in the years since, none other than Netflix has picked up the movie and has pushed it to the top of their production schedule. The movie is said to begin shooting this summer "with a sizable budget that could reach the $90 million range."

Here's what Snyder said on the film earlier this year.

"There are no handcuffs on me at all with this one. I thought this was a good palate cleanser to really dig in with both hands and make something fun and epic and crazy and bonkers in the best possible way. I love to honor canon and the works of art, but this is the opportunity to find a purely joyful way to express myself through a genre. It will be the most kick-ass, self-aware - but not in a wink-to-the-camera way - balls-to-the-wall zombie freakshow that anyone has ever seen. No one's ever let me completely loose [like this]."

Snyder is, of course, no stranger to the zombie movie as his first film was the remake of George A. Romero's Dawn of the Dead penned by James Gunn. From there Snyder went on to helm some of the biggest action movies of our time, with credits such as 300, Watchmen, and DC's recent Superman movies Man of Steel, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The man directed a good amount of DC's Justice League, but Joss Whedon took over following the tragic death of Snyder's daughter. Army of the Dead sounds like it will mark Snyder's return to directing with a bang. Will Bautista be joining Snyder on this zombie-riddled Las Vegas heist? I guess we'll see one of these days. This story comes to us from TampaBay.com.