Several newly released clips from Netflix's upcoming foray into the zombie genre, Army of the Dead, have now surfaced offering a glimpse at around 5 minutes of footage from the action movie. Highlighting the deadly mission, the ragtag team of mercenaries tasked with pulling it off, and of course, the star of the show, the zombie tiger, Valentine, the clips should have fans excited to stream the movie when it becomes available later this month.

Directed by Watchmen's Zack Snyder, with a screenplay he co-wrote with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold, and starring an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Samantha Win, Huma Qureshi and Garret Dillahunt, Army of the Dead takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world.

When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a displaced Vegas local, former zombie war hero who's now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it's with the ultimate proposition: Break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. Driven by the hope that the payoff could help pave the way to a reconciliation with his estranged daughter Kate (Ella Purnell), Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a team of experts for the heist.

Scott soon finds an unexpected emotional hurdle when Kate joins the expedition to search for Geeta (Huma S. Qureshi), a mother who's gone missing inside the city. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing's for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all.

Army of the Dead looks to be the exact kind of no-nonsense action flick that audiences are likely craving right now, with Snyder having described the project as "a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie," and calling it "genre-on-genre in a great way. So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

The streaming giant clearly has a lot of faith in Army of the Dead and its potential to spawn a franchise, with a prequel movie, ArmyOf Thieves, also being planned. The movie will center around one of the central characters from Army of the Dead, Ludwig Dieter (played by actor Matthias Schweighöfer), who will also step up as director. The story will explore the initial days of the Las Vegas zombie outbreak, with Schweighöfer being joined by Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, and Stuart Martin as new cast members, while Zack Snyder will be producing with his wife Debroah Snyder.

Army of the Dead is scheduled to be released in select theaters in the United States and digitally on Netflix on May 21, 2021. The first 15 minutes will be released during a special online event this Thurday. This comes to us courtesy of BD Horror Trailers and Clips.