Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead premiered on Netflix this week, and many fans are particularly impressed with lead star Dave Bautista. In the action-filled zombie flick, Bautista leads the ensemble cast as Scott Ward, the founder of a mercenary group carrying out a heist on a casino during a zombie outbreak. There's a lot to appreciate in Army of the Dead, and a big takeaway for a lot of fans was just how amazing Bautista is in the movie.

After watching the new movie on Netflix, one fan writes, "Looking at Dave Bautista's amazing performance in Army of the Dead, I'm getting second hand embarrassment thinking about how all the MCU has this man doing is talking about having sensitive nipples and standing so still he turns invisible..."

Looking at Dave Bautista’s amazing performance in Army of the Dead, I’m getting second hand embarrassment thinking about how all the MCU has this man doing is talking about having sensitive nipples and standing so still he turns invisible… — ????????????????Ʊ???????? of the Dead (@theSNYDERVERSE) May 21, 2021

"In terms of acting, Dave Bautista is probably the best wrestler turned actor (imo). Kills it every role I've ever seen him in," adds another fan. Let's keep in mind that this includes Dwayne Johnson, one of the most popular actors in the world.

In terms of acting, Dave Bautista is probably the best wrestler turned actor (imo). Kills it every role I’ve ever seen him in. — MattWillPost (@MattPostSaysHi) May 22, 2021

"Really looking forward to seeing Dave Bautista in more things, he's been really good in a lot of movies but he was particularly great in Army of the Dead," says someone else.

Really looking forward to seeing Dave Bautista in more things, he's been really good in a lot of movies but he was particularly great in Army of the Dead. pic.twitter.com/Nh3qb8D0Sf — Michael (@JokerCritic) May 21, 2021

Another fan explains, "This was so amazing. A visual masterpiece with some great storytelling and characters (something Zack Snyder is always good at delivering). The Dream Lens looks great. Also, Dave Bautista 's performance was unbelievably amazing and emotional."

This was so amazing. A visual masterpiece with some great storytelling and characters(something @ZackSnyder is always good at delivering). The Dream Lens looks great. Also, @DaveBautista’s performance was unbelievably amazing and emotional. #ArmyOfTheDead#ZackSnyderhttps://t.co/a8OsnLzETt — Calum W. Canavan (@CalumWalton) May 21, 2021

"Loved Army of the Dead," another tweet reads. "Totally enjoyed it!! And I have to say....what an amazing performance by Dave Bautista and the others did fantastic as well. Zack Snyder is living in his prime A+. Highly Recommended."

Loved #ArmyOfTheDead Totally enjoyed it!! And I have to say....what an amazing performance by @DaveBautista ???? and the others did fantastic as well. @ZackSnyder is living in his prime A+. Highly Recommended ???? — ???????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????? (@Itssan17) May 22, 2021

Seeing Bautista's performance as the best of the year (at least so far), another fan posted: "My current performance of the year is Dave Bautista in Army of the Dead. the way he's able to convey utter devastation and mourning is unspeakably heartbreaking. he's such a soft and vulnerable performer. has one of the bleakest reaction shots I can remember seeing in a movie."

my current performance of the year is Dave Bautista in Army of the Dead. the way he's able to convey utter devastation and mourning is unspeakably heartbreaking. he's such a soft and vulnerable performer. has one of the bleakest reaction shots I can remember seeing in a movie — Logan????️‍???? (@LoganKenny1) May 22, 2021

"Sobbing watching Army of the Dead [on] Netflix," writes another fan, who was very quickly impressed with the actor's performances just minutes into the movie. "Dave Bautista is just so good. I'm only 8 minutes in - my goodness!!!"

Sobbing watching #ArmyOfTheDeadNetflix - @DaveBautista is just so good. I’m only 8 minutes in - my goodness!!! — Vera Sweeney (@VeraSweeney) May 21, 2021

And another fan said, "An original piece, uncompromising & completely unapologetic Zack Snyder . This was so much fun to watch & compelling with so much unexpected heartfelt moments. Dave Bautista easily gives his strongest performance so far. Definitely worth a watch."

An original piece, uncompromising & completely unapologetic @ZackSnyder. This was so much fun to watch & compelling with so much unexpected heartfelt moments. @DaveBautista easily gives his strongest performance so far.

Definitely worth a watch.#ArmyOfTheDeadpic.twitter.com/BsuprjMc2o — Dane (@AlrightOldSport) May 21, 2021

Directed by Zack Snyder, Army of the Dead is written by Snyder, Shay Hatten, and Joby Harold. Along with Bautista, the zombie movie's ensemble cast includes Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de le Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Hiroyuki Sanada, Nora Arnezeder, Tig Notaro, Raul Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt. It had a limited theatrical premiere on May 14 and is now streaming as of May 21. You can watch the movie right now on Netflix.

Really enjoyed #ArmyOfTheDead. Generally don’t love zombie stuff because of how crushingly depressing & hopeless it is but @DaveBautista adds tons of heart. After this, GOTG, BR2049… it’s clear he has a LOT more talent than he’s had chances to show. Give the man more lead roles! — Aram Jabbari (@aramjabbari) May 22, 2021

Just watched #ArmyOfTheDead



Absolutely 100% thoroughly enjoyed it. @DaveBautista and the rest of the cast were all fantastic. pic.twitter.com/fGUKWza3cQ — Serev (@Serevarno) May 22, 2021