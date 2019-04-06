Dave Bautista will star in the lead role for the upcoming Netflix zombie movie Army of the Dead from director Zack Snyder. Certainly no stranger to action movies, Bautista should prove to be a formidable force against the living dead. In the $70 million-budget movie, a man "assembles a group of mercenaries to take the ultimate gamble: venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted." It's an interesting deviation from the typical zombie movie format, as the survivors will be purposely heading into the infected area rather than trying to seek shelter.

In addition to helming the movie, Zack Snyder co-wrote Army of the Dead with Shay Hatten. He also produces alongside his wife, Deborah Snyder. Ori Marmur and Andrew Norman are overseeing the project for Netflix. Of course, this won't be the first zombie movie for Snyder, who previously helmed the Dawn of the Dead remake in 2004. The movie is one of the more well known zombie movies of the new millennium, and it seems Snyder is eager to return to working with the undead after spending some time with Superman and Batman in the DCEU. Given the high budget and Bautista's involvement, Army of the Dead could potentially be a new zombie classic for Snyder.

Before finding success in Hollywood, Bautista's entertainment career began as a performer for WWE. He competed for the company for many years, earning several championship titles in many high profile matches. This weekend, Dave Bautista will compete in what's being advertised as the final wrestling match of his career at WrestleMania 35. The bout will see him taking on Triple H, who has a long history with Bautista in WWE. The two previously battled in the main event of WrestleMania in 2005, which saw Bautista winning his first world championship by pinning Triple H. It would seem like a fitting end for his wrestling career to do it once again.

In addition to reprising Drax in this month's Avengers: Endgame, Bautista will also be playing the role in the upcoming sequel Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The movie will reunite Bautista with James Gunn, who recently came back on board months after Disney fired him from the project for inappropriate tweets. Along with many of his co-stars, Bautista had been campaigning for Gunn's reinstatement as the sequel's director ever since his firing. Because Bautista had even threatened to walk away from the third movie if Gunn's screenplay wasn't used, it's nice to now see that things are ultimately working back out for Guardians 3. Gunn is expected to resume work on the project after completing The Suicide Squad.

There are other places to see Bautista again soon as well. He will star in the action comedy movie Stuber with Kumail Nanjiani, which hits the big screen on July 12. The first trailer for My Spy, a new action comedy movie starring Bautista, has also been recently released. No word on when exactly Army of the Dead is expected to hit Netflix, but we hope to find out more soon. This information comes to us from Deadline.