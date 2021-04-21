There's not a lot of genre changes you can make to a "Zombie" flick. You could show the events in a dramatic manner or a comedic manner, but at the end of the day, the story always has to deal with survivors in an apocalyptic world trying to stave off waves of zombie attacks. Zack Snyder's upcoming Army of the Dead looks to shake up the formula a bit, being described as a "Zombie Heist" film. Dave Bautista, who headlines the film, stated in an interview for Justice Con that Army of the Dead is much more layered than other films in the genre.

"It is a zombie apocalypse, but there's so much going on so it's not just that. I really think this is going to hit with people across the board. And also, it's a zombie apocalypse film but it's not over the top gory. You're not taking the cheap way out where it's just focused on the blood and guts and gore. There's so many more layers to this film. It's head and shoulders above your basic zombie apocalypse film."

Clearly, Dave Bautista has a great deal of faith in Snyder's vision. The actor has previously revealed that he gave up the chance to join longtime collaborator James Gunn on The Suicide Squad for the opportunity to work on Army of the Dead.

Snyder's new film is the start of a new franchise at Netflix, exploring a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies, with Las Vegas the center of the chaos due to being ground zero of the zombie virus outbreak. In this bleak environment, a team of mercenaries, led by Bautista's character, Scott Ward, have to break into a highly protected vault in the heart of Vegas that contains $200 million dollars. And they have to do it in less than two days before the entire city is nuked.

The basic premise of the movie should make for some bonkers action sequences, with the trailer for Army of the Dead promising zombie tigers, and a new, faster, and more intelligent breed of human zombies that have the ability to coordinate and hunt in packs. According to Bautista, he has already watched the film many times and keeps going back to the climax as something truly special.

"I've seen it like five times already. I'm not kidding. I don't wanna have you go in with super high expectations but you should. There's something about the end of this film that I'm absolutely obsessed with. It just... When you see it you'll see what I mean. I can't wait to hear everyone's feedback. I just love the end of this film. I love it."

Directed and co-written by Zack Snyder, Army of the Dead features a lead consisting of Dave Bautista, Garret Dillahunt, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Raul Castillo, Tig Notaro, Theo Rossi, and Ana de la Reguera. The film arrives on Netflix on May 21.