An Army of the Dead Easter egg has been discovered that seemingly connects the movie to Zack Snyder's Dawn of the Dead remake. At the very least, it seems to tip its cap to Snyder's feature directorial debut, which was a remake of George A. Romero's zombie classic of the same name. The hidden detail does beg the question; "do these movies exist in the same universe?"

The Easter egg in question was shared by the Movies That Maher Twitter account recently. In it, we see a news article on someone's phone that contains new information regarding a zombie outbreak that happened in Wisconsin back in 2004. Specifically Milwaukee. As it just so happens, that's where Dawn Of The Dead remake, which was released back in 2004 and presumably takes place that same year, was set. Accompanied with a screenshot of the moment from Army of the Dead, the post reads as follows.

"Yo Zack Snyder said that his first Zombie venture Dawn Of The Dead is not related to 'Army Of The Dead', it's not a direct sequel but this news article in the movie says otherwise. 'New Information Released About '04 Zombie Outbreak In Milwaukee.' Cool Easter Egg or What?"

For those looking to find connective tissue between both of Zack Snyder's cinematic adventures into the zombie subgenre of horror, this is quite the treat. But as for the question of whether or not these movies exist in the same universe? Snyder, unfortunately, already confirmed they do not. In a previous interview with ScreenRant, the filmmaker said that he developed Army of the Dead right after Dawn of the Dead but that it lives "in its own universe." More than likely, this is just a filmmaker having a little bit of fun with his own catalog and giving a little something for his fans to look out for.

Army of the Dead centers on a team of mercenaries who are tasked with breaking into the zombie-infested quarantine zone in Las Vegas. They are sent there to retrieve $200 million that is just sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. The cast includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raul Castillo, Huma S. Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone and Michael Cassidy.

The good news for those who enjoy Zack Snyder's work in this arena is that he is far from done. An Army of the Dead prequel movie titled Army of Thieves has already been filmed and will also be released on Netflix. The streaming service is additionally making an anime series set in the same universe. Meanwhile, Snyder has confirmed that he has plans for Army of the Dead 2, assuming the first movie does well enough to warrant a sequel. And the filmmaker says his idea is insane.