If you want to watch the first 15 minutes of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, it's now streaming for free to watch on YouTube. On Friday, May 14, the zombie movie will be released in select theaters in the United States, followed by a wider release on Netflix on May 21. To get fans hyped more for the release, whether it's on the big screen or on Netflix, the streamer has put the opening scenes on YouTube. You can watch the video below before it goes offline after 32 hours.

The video description reads: "The first 15 minutes of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. Zombie Elvis? Check. Face melting action? Check. A special cameo? Check. Mind blown? You tell us."

There's a limited time to watch the beginning of Army of the Dead before it goes offline, so it's better to watch the footage as soon as possible. Even without the preview, there's bound to be a lot of people tuning into Netflix to watch the movie. Zack Snyder is coming off hot of the success of the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, and its ensemble cast led by Dave Bautista only makes the movie more enticing. You'll definitely know if you're sold by the end of the first 15 minutes.

The movie follows a group of mercenaries carrying out a casino heist in a zombie-filled Las Vegas. Directed by Snyder, Army of the Dead is written by Snyder, Shay Hatten, and Joby Harold. He also produced with Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller. Featuring Dave Bautista in a lead role, the ensemble cast also includes Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de le Reguera, Theo Rossi, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada, Huma Qureshi, Nora Arnezeder, Matthias Schweighofer, Faul Castillo, and Garret Dillahunt.

Various spinoffs are already in the works, showing how confident Netflix is in the success of the movie. A prequel called Army of Thieves focuses on Schweighofer's character and also stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Rubo O. Fee, Stuart Martin, and Jonathan Cohen. Filming wrapped in December but it's not yet clear when the prequel will be released. Shay Hatten wrote the script with Zack Snyder contributing to the story, and Schweighofer also directs.

Also on the way is an anime series set in the Army of the Dead universe. Dubbed Army of the Dead: Las Vegas, the series will center around some of the characters shown in the movie during the early stages of the zombie outbreak. Bautista, Purnell, Notaro, and Hardwick are among the cast members reprising their roles from the movie to voice the same characters. Joe Manganiello, Harry Lennix, Christian Slater, Ross Butler, and Vanessa Hudgens also star. Zack Snyder co-directs with Jay Oliva. Hatten wrote the script.

Army of the Dead will release in select theaters on May 14. It will then start streaming on Netflix on May 21. As for the first 15 minutes, the video clip will "self-destruct" on Friday. You can watch the video now on the official YouTube account for Netflix.