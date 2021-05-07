Netflix will host a global livestream event on Thursday, May 13, allowing fans to watch the first 15 minutes of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead before its official release. Set to premiere in limited theaters on Friday, May 14, with a streaming release on Netflix to follow on Friday, May 21, Army of the Dead is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Watching just the first 15 minutes might be a tease, but it's also more than enough footage to let fans know if this zombie flick/heist movie hybrid is for them.

The interactive livestream event will include special appearances by director Zack Snyder and stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Tig Notaro and more. Per the press release, audiences will have a 32 hour window to "watch the unforgettable beginning of Army of the Dead on the Netflix YouTube channel, the same amount of time that Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) and his crew have to break into zombie-infested Las Vegas to retrieve the $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked."

Zack Snyder's directorial debut was with 2004's Dawn of the Dead remake. He has had the itch to make another zombie movie ever since, and Army of the Dead has been in gestation for years. It wasn't until Netflix saw the potential in the project that he was finally given the opportunity to make it happen. Part zombie movie and part action heist thriller, the movie follows a group of mercenaries carrying out a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak.

Dave Bautista leads the cast of Army of the Dead, a role that he gave up appearing in a James Gunn movie to take. Originally, Bautista had a part in Gunn's The Suicide Squad when the offer to star in Army of the Dead came along. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Bautista spoke about how he backed out of The Suicide Squad as he couldn't pass up the chance to work with Snyder - and in a zombie movie for Netflix to boot.

"I had The Suicide Squad where I got to work with my boy again, even though it's a smaller role, and then I had Army of the Dead on which I get to work with Zack, I get to build a relationship with Netflix, I get a lead role in a great film - and I get paid a lot more money," Bautista explained. "I had to call James, and I told him, 'It breaks my heart, because as a friend, I want to be there with you, but professionally, this is the smart decision for me.' He said, 'I completely get it. I'm proud of you that you're even in this position.'"

Fans will be able to "unlock the vault" and access the footage when the interactive Army of the Dead livestream event goes live on Youttube Thursday, May 13, at 1:00 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT). It will then be available to watch for a 32 hour window before it goes back into the vault. The movie will be shown in limited theaters on May 14 and will start streaming on May 21. You'll need to watch the livestream event on the Netflix YouTube Channel.