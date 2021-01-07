Army of the Dead has a great Justice League Easter Egg. The discovery was made earlier this week when the first-look images from Snyder's upcoming zombie heist movie were unveiled. Back when the director was working on Army of the Dead, the Snyder Cut was something that nobody, even the director himself, ever thought would see the light of day. The fans kept the faith, but it seemed impossible. After wrapping production on his Netflix project, Warner Bros. approached him about making the Snyder Cut a reality.

Zack Snyder revealed the first-look images from Army of the Dead and it didn't take fans long to notice something very familiar in one picture. The main image from the movie that has been shared features the cast as they enter a vault, which is filled with cash and some more weapons. Upon closer inspection, one can see some canisters in the background. While most people would just glance past them, or maybe not even notice them at all, they have a special meaning for the Release the Snyder Cut movement.

Long before the Snyder Cut of Justice League was officially confirmed, the director would tease its existence. In a social media post from December 2019, Snyder shared the actual film canisters that contain his version of the DC movie, which got fans very excited. Now, it seems that the director literally placed his version of Justice League in Army of the Dead, or at the very least, some film canisters that look awfully similar. Snyder has yet to comment on the Easter Egg, but one can assume that he will address it at some point down the line.

The Release the Snyder Cut movement is a group of passionate Zack Snyder fans, so it makes sense that they would immediately find this particular Easter Egg in a first-look image. The discovery comes as HBO Max and Snyder are preparing to launch his version of Justice League in four one-hour installments, making for a massive viewing experience. While no official release date has been announced, it is believed that the movie will be available to stream in March. In addition, there have been whispers about a possible theatrical experience too, though that will likely depend on the public health crisis.

With the first-look images being released, it won't be long before Netflix releases the first trailer for Army of the Dead, which could very well house some more Easter Eggs for Zack Snyder fans. 2021 is shaping up to be a great year for the director and his loyal followers, who have been waiting years to see both of his upcoming projects. You can check out Zack Snyder's Justice League Easter Egg above, thanks to the What's on HBO Max Twitter account. In order to see the film canisters, make sure to click and expand on the first-look image from Army of the Dead.