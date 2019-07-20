Zack Snyder and Dave Bautista have given us our first look at their upcoming Army of the Dead movie. Fans were hoping the director would be down in San Diego for Comic-Con this year to talk about his latest project, but he's too busy working in New Mexico with Dave Bautista on the aforementioned movie. Army of the Dead takes place in Las Vegas after a zombie outbreak. A group of mercenaries takes a rather large gamble and ventures into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Zack Snyder directed the Army of the Dead cast, which includes Dave Bautista and Ella Purnell, along with the rest of the massive cast. Omari Hardwick, Chris D'Elia, Hiroyuki Sanada, Raul Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Matthias Schweighöfer, Samantha Win, Rich Cetrone, and Garrett Dillahunt were all recently announced as the final cast members to be added. Snyder is directing the movie for Netflix and sees the director returning to the zombie genre that helped launch his career.

According to Dave Bautista, he and Zack Snyder have been talking to each other for years about collaborating on a project. "I met Zack years ago and always loved him. I had an instant connection with this guy. He's my type of director," says Bautista. As it turns out, the actor and director connect on a lot more things than just making movies. Bautista says, "He's kind of a man's man; he likes to train a lot and is all tatted up. We just kind of understand each other." It sounds like the two already have a pretty solid relationship to work off from, which should help the production process on Army of the Dead.

Dave Bautista was originally set to have a much smaller part in Army of the Dead. Zack Snyder had written a little part when he was in the middle of casting, but something clicked when he and Bautista were talking about the project, which made Snyder second guess his casting idea. In the end, he decided to give the lead role to Bautista and the actor is very happy to be finally working with Snyder. "I really just want to work with Zack," says the Guardians of the Galaxy star.

Zack Snyder has been developing Army of the Dead since 2007 when it was going to be with Warner Bros. However, a lot has changed since then and Snyder is now partnering with Netflix to put out the zombie movie. While budget has been a sticking point as of late, Army of the Dead won't be taking that into account. The movie is expected to reportedly cost between $70 million to $90 million to produce. Hopefully it will get some eyeballs streaming it when it finally arrives. You can check out the first picture from Army of the Dead below, thanks to Dave Bautista's Twitter account.