Zack Snyder has shared first-look images for Army of the Dead. Netflix will release the highly anticipated movie later this year. Snyder has been very busy over the last year, working on the post-production process for Army of the Dead, while overseeing his version of Justice League, which is over 4 hours in length. Not many people ever though they'd really see the Snyder Cut, including the director himself, but it is on the way, along with his crazy zombie heist movie.

In a new interview, Zack Snyder revealed what his fans can expect with Army of the Dead. "It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," says Snyder. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters." The director came up with the idea for the movie after working on his 2004 remake of George A. Romero's Dawn of the Dead. He explains.

"With Dawn, we made a zombie movie but tried to do it all the way with all of those tropes of the genre. That was so fun, so I started to think of what were other genres that story didn't have room for. It's this tone where you have fun with the genre but you don't make fun of the genre - it's a fine line."

While Zack Snyder was excited about making Army of the Dead, Warner Bros. wasn't really into the idea. "They didn't want to spend that kind of money on a zombie movie, or just didn't take it that seriously," Snyder says. "I was always like, 'Look guys, this is more than [just a zombie movie],' but it fizzled out." Thankfully, Netflix stepped up and offered to let Snyder make the movie exactly how he wanted it and it will be out at some point this year. A firm release date has yet to be announced.

In addition to making Army of the Dead, Netflix also let Zack Snyder make a four-hour prequel series. "I've done a very deep dive with the why of the zombie plague and where it starts," Snyder says. "Sufficed to say, that it does come from Area 51 -- that's in the film's opening scene - and then the whole cast is in the animated series, along with Christian Slater as the bad guy. We really do a super deep dive on where this like zombie plague came from." Snyder doesn't give away too much information about the projects, but he does want people to know that this isn't a normal zombie movie, and promises "another level of zombie."

Dave Bautista stars in Army of the Dead, and admits that he wasn't interested at first. "I said I wasn't interested," Bautista recalls. "I had this chip on my shoulder and was looking for juicy [dramatic roles]. Then I read the script and it was a lot deeper and had more layers than I thought. And also, to be quite frank, I wanted to work with Zack." Thankfully, we won't have to wait too much longer to see what Bautista and Zack Snyder are so excited about. The first-look images come to us from Entertainment Weekly.