Army of the Dead, Zack Synder's first new film since Zack Snyder's Justice League, premiered over the weekend on Netflix. Throughout the 2.5 hour film, there were many reported instances of noticeable dead pixels across the screen leaving many to question the condition of their own personal high resolution TV screens. Upon further inspection it has become clear that the dead pixels are in fact embedded within the film itself and not plaguing as an issue within your own screens. Many viewers spotted on average up to about 3 pixels a scene as early as one scene featuring Dave Bautista's character, Scott Ward, discussing the heist with the billionaire Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada).

As of this writing, Netflix has yet to comment on the known issue but a statement is to be expected soon. As of now there are many who believe that the fault is purely on Netflix alone. Also there are those who believe the fault lies in a sensor within the cameras used during filming as ﻿Army of the Dead was filmed with the RED Monstro Digital Camera System. Another theory claims that the compression of the movie could rest with Netflix, but this was quickly debunked as the dead pixels only seem to show up in certain shots and don't carry over from cut to cut.

This is not the first time dead pixels have become noticeable during a Netflix film. One user pointed out that dead pixels were first noticed during 2020's Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth. More recently, another user noted that this has been becoming a more frequent issue, pointing out dead pixels are becoming quite common in VFX-heavy shows such as... Jupiter's Legacy and Shadow and Bone.

Despite the technical issues currently plaguing the film, Army of the Dead has been receiving largely positive reviews all around from both viewers and critics. The majority of film critics are awarding the film 3 out of 5 stars... deeming the film a success for both Snyder and Netflix. Snyder seems to be tackling a smarter approach to his story telling this time around by keeping the shocks and spins coming throughout. A clever move to keep the viewer engaged until the conclusion of the film. As a filmmaker, Zack Snyder seems more at home when taking on projects that are his own, when say compared to already established projects such as his work on the DCEU films. Understandably the freedom of being able to establish ones own world is there & it has been reported that Netflix hasn't been an interference to the Director throughout the filming process (take notes WB).

Until either Netflix or Zack Snyder publicly address the issue at hand, we may never know the exact reason for what is reviving dead pixels to be displayed across the screen. That said, it will be definitely be an interesting outcome once it is all publicly made clear.