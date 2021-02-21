Zack Snyder has announced the Netflix release date for Army of the Dead, and better yet, the first teaser will arrive this week. Taking to Twitter, Snyder posted an image of the zombie movie's official poster, complete with the tagline reading, "Survivors take all." The poster also unveils that the movie will arrive on the streaming service on May 21, and in his tweet, Snyder also reveals that the teaser will be here on Thursday.

Directed by Snyder, Army of the Dead is written by Zack Snyder, Shay Hatten, and Joby Harold. The movie marks a return to horror for Snyder after previously remaking the George A. Romero zombie movie Dawn of the Dead. While remakes of classic horror movies rarely come out great, Snyder's Dawn of the Dead stands high as one of the better zombie movies of more recent decades. It will be very interesting to see how Snyder handles the undead after returning to the genre years later.

Army of the Dead stars an ensemble cast including Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children), Ana de la Reguera (Eastbound & Down), Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy), Huma Qureshi (Leila), Garret Dillahunt (Raising Hope), Raul Castillo (Looking), Omari Hardwick (Power), Hiroyuki Sanada (King Lear), Matthias Schweighofer (Resistance), and Tig Notaro (Music). Comedian Chris D'Elia had previously been attached to the cast before controversy led to his firing.

In Army of the Dead, a group of mercenaries plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino in the midst of a zombie outbreak. For Bautista, it was the inclusion of the heist that attracted him to the story, as that's an element that separates the movie from other zombie flicks. Though he had apparently spent years trying to play an extra on The Walking Dead, Bautista explains that he knew he found another big way to get involved in zombie horror when he saw the Army of the Dead script.

"For me, there had to be something special about a zombie film for me to sign up," Bautista recently told Empire. "What sets us apart is the heist. But there's a whole bunch of different layers to this film."

As of now, we've only seen the briefest of snippets of footage from Army of the Dead in a video from Netflix promoting all of this year's big releases. There have been several sneak peek photos revealed as well, showing the large cast of characters along with the vault they'll be exploring in the movie. With Bautista in particular looking like he's ready to take on an entire horde of the undead, he appears to have been a perfect choice to lead the movie's team of mercenaries through an infested Las Vegas.

Army of the Dead will begin streaming on Netflix on May 21, 2021. For something else to look forward to in the meantime, you can look for the first teaser video to arrive on Thursday, Feb. 25. This news comes to us from Zack Snyder on Twitter.