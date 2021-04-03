A new poster for Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead has been released. The colorful poster warns viewers to always "bet on the dead," which seems pretty wise considering the storyline, which was written by Snyder with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. The movie takes place following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, as a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

ALWAYS BET ON DEAD. #ArmyOfTheDead

In select theaters May and on Netflix May 21. pic.twitter.com/EN22TuRMaR — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 3, 2021

Zack Snyder has been in the news a lot over the past few years, with most of the attention going to his cut of Justice League, which is currently streaming on HBO Max after two years of debate and controversy. When it came to making Army of the Dead, the director had a much easier time than working with Warner Bros. "I've tried to get at it in a super- intimate, personal way," said Snyder in a recent interview. "It's not made by committee," alluding to the Warner Bros. debacle of getting Justice League made.

Army of the Dead was a personal project for Zack Snyder with an emphasis on zombie consciousness, although it might not look like that from what we've seen thus far. "From the first conceptualizing of the movie, they were going to be these evolved zombies [that are] semi-conscious," says the director. "We treat them kind of like wolves, sort of like a dog. They're not necessarily fully realized and talk or anything. But they can organize." Snyder's longtime sound designer and editor Scott Hecker says the upcoming movie is "Ocean's 11 with zombies," and also doubles down on Snyder's vision of the zombies. "It's just crazy, crazy stuff. It's not just your typical zombie film. It's actually got a lot of heart in it, if that makes any sense."

Army of the Dead stars Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, Ella Purnell as Kate Ward, Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe, Ana de la Reguera as Cruz, Theo Rossi as Burt Cummings, Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter, and Nora Arnezeder as Lily "The Coyote." Hiroyuki Sanada plays Hunter Bly, while Tig Notaro came on board to replace Chris D'Elia and plays a character named Marianne Peters. The movie also stars Raúl Castillo as Mikey Guzman, Huma Qureshi as Geeta, Garret Dillahunt as Frank Peters, Michael Cassidy, Samantha Win as Chambers, Richard Cetrone as Zeus, Chelsea Edmundson as Misty Hillman, and Steve Corona as Mr. Hillman.

Zack Snyder confirmed that he was completely finished with Army of the Dead late last month. "Army is all done," Snyder shared. "I'm super proud and happy. I think it came out amazing. I can't wait for fans to get a chance to see it," he said before teasing that a new trailer is on the way. "I've had a great experience with Netflix and the cast and crew. Shooting of the film was probably my most joyful cinematic experience as far as production goes." Army of the Dead will premiere May 21st, exclusively on Netflix. You can check out the brand-new poster above, thanks to Zack Snyder's official Twitter account. The new trailer will likely debut in the next few weeks.