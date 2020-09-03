Zack Snyder's new zombie action heist movie Army of the Dead is getting a prequel and anime series at Netflix. Shay Hatten, one of the writers of the screenplay for the upcoming movie, will write the prequel, along with the anime series. This is more huge news for Zack Snyder fans who have been waiting to see the long-awaited movie, in addition to his cut of Justice League which is coming to HBO Max at some point next year.

Vegas is about to run out of luck. Brace yourself for Army of the Dead: Vegas, a prequel anime series based on the upcoming Zach Snyder film pic.twitter.com/UgsnI8GFv7 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) September 3, 2020

The prequel for Army of the Dead will be directed by and star Grimme Award winner Matthias Schweighofer and will follow his Army of the Dead character Ludwig Dieter. The movie will be produced out of Germany. The project is set to be produced by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller of The Stone Quarry and Schweighofer and Dan Maag of Pantaleon Films. Snyder had this to say about the two new Netflix projects.

"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again as we expand the Army of the Dead universe with both an international prequel, as well as exploring the visually dynamic world of animation. It's been a great collaboration and we are thrilled that Netflix sees this as big of an IP as we do."

The Netflix anime series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, chronicles the origin story of Scott (Dave Bautista) and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak. Zack Snyder will direct 2 episodes of the anime series. Jay Oliva (Batman: The Dark Knight Returns) is the showrunner and he will also direct 2 episodes of the upcoming series. Like the prequel series, the anime show will be executive produced by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller from The Stone Quarry. However, Jay Olivia and Shay Hatten are joining for the anime series. Dave Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick, and Ella Purnell will reprise their roles in the anime series.

Matthias Schweighofer says, "It has already been a great pleasure to be part of this wonderful ensemble around Zack Snyder, a fascinating project. I am happy that it is now being developed on so many different levels." As for when we'll be able to see any of the new projects connected to Army of the Dead, that is unclear. For now, they are in the development phase and it might be a while.

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead features an all-star international cast including Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighofer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Samantha Win and is produced by The Stone Quarry's Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller. The movie will be released on Netflix some time in 2021 and follows a group of mercenaries into a zombie infested Las Vegas, Nevada who try to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. The two new Army of the Dead projects were first announced by the NX on Netflix Twitter account.