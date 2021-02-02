Netflix is looking to make a real impact this year, with the streaming giant aiming to release a new movie every single week throughout 2021. One such release is director Zack Snyder's horror action flick, Army of the Dead, and while the movie has not yet been given an official release date, a newspaper clipping is currently doing the rounds on social media which seemingly reveals that the zombie outing will hit the streaming service in May.

While this has not yet been confirmed by Netflix themselves, the newspaper clipping, which highlights Huma S. Qureshi's role in Army of the Dead, seems pretty confident that the movie will be released in May 2021. How they were able to come by this information is unknown, but making the movie available in late May, around the start of the summer season, would certainly make sense.

Army of the Dead follows a group of mercenaries who carry out a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. "It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," says Snyder of the upcoming Netflix project. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

Directed by Zack Snyder from a script he wrote with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold, Army of the Dead stars an ensemble cast led by Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy). Alongside the action star, Army of the Dead's cast includes the likes of Ella Purnell (Kick-Ass 2), Omari Hardwick (Kick-Ass), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Ana De La Reguera (Narcos), Huma Qureshi (Gangs of Wasseypur), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead), Raúl Castillo (Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle), Matthias Schweighöfer (The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Wonder Woman) and Rich Cetrone (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

Netflix are putting a lot of confidence in Snyder and Army of the Dead, which reportedly has a $90 million budget, with the service also planning a prequel and a TV series based on the property.

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead is just a taste of what's to come from Netflix this year. On the action front, we have Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa's revenge thriller Sweet Girl, and Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy's sci-fi time travel adventure The Adam Project.

Netflix also sees the return of Leonardo DiCaprio, who stars alongside Jennifer Lawrence in Don't Look Up, about a pair of astronomers who try to warn everyone on Earth that a giant meteorite will destroy the planet in six months.

But that's not all. Far from it in fact. We also have the final movies in the To All the Boys and The Kissing Booth trilogies, the directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda with the musical Tick, Tick...Boom!, Jake Gyllenhaal's upcoming thriller The Guilty, Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer's superhero comedy Thunder Force, the John David Washington and Zendaya drama Malcolm & Marie, and several innovative takes on the western genre with The Harder They Fall and Concrete Cowboy. And that's just scratching the surface.

The Army of the Dead release date comes to us courtesy of a newspaper clipping that was shared by Twitter user Rex Overdrive.