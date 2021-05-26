Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead presents a number of mysteries within the zombie-heist-action extravaganza (including a potential time loop), but one that stands out in particular is the robot zombies glimpsed throughout the movie. Zombie robots are two words that not many expected to be put together in a big budget release, but there we have it. Zombie robots. But what exactly are these zombie robots?
The robot zombies are shown several times throughout Army of the Dead, mostly in brief, blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments. In fact, the robot zombies are never even acknowledged by any of the characters, who, to be fair, have a lot on their plate dealing with the undead and the alphas that rule over them. However, while they aren't referred to, they are quite clearly shown for those on the lookout, with several zombies shown with ominous glowing blue eyes, and another shown with their skin peeled away to reveal what looks like a robotic head underneath.
The robot zombies remain mysteriously unexplained in Army of the Dead, with director Zack Snyder no doubt planning to explore them further in any future sequels, but what clues do we have so far? Well, much of the zombie's origin is tied to Area 51, meaning that the use of robotics could be alien in nature, adding a whole other sci-fi element to Snyder's already convoluted zombie universe. But were the robots put there by aliens? Or did the zombies themselves learn how to use the advanced technology?
The idea of zombie robots is something that Snyder has discussed previously, even offering an theory as to what they could be. "If you pay close attention, there's a number of zombies that are clearly not zombies," he said. "You see normal zombies and then you see some robot zombies. Are they monitors that the government has placed among the zombies to monitor them? Are they technology from the other world? What's happening there?" We don't know "what's happening here," Zack. And it's driving us crazy.
Thankfully, Snyder has since revealed that audiences will learn more about these mysterious undead mechanoids in the upcoming animated prequel, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. "I really wanted this sort of weird ambiguity to their origins - which, of course, we'll explore in the animated series," the director said.
For now, audiences can continue to investigate the background clues of Army of the Dead, which follows an ensemble cast consisting of Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt as a group of mercenaries who plan a Las Vegas casino heist amid a zombie apocalypse.
Army of the Dead is available to stream on Netflix now, with the streaming giant planning for the movie to spawn a zombie-fueled franchise. With added robots, of course. Army of Thieves, an Army of the Dead prequel, arrives to Netflix later this year, with animated series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, which will hopefully shed more light on the origins of the zombies and the reasons behind random zombie robots, due to be released sometime in the near future.