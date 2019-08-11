Zack Snyder is retuning to his zombie roots with the upcoming action thriller Army of the Dead, which he is directing for Netflix. Long before cries for the Snyder Cut permeated the Internet, Snyder was getting his hands greasy with reanimated corpses in his Dawn of the Dead remake, which was penned by fellow DC Comics filmmaker James Gunn. Now he is back, getting down and dirty with this lower budget horror heist movie.

Zack Snyder is using his latest tweet update to not only show off some skeletons on the set of Army of the Dead, but he is also using the moment to praise Jarred Land for the new cameras being used to shoot this action-horror movie hybrid. The director says this about hitting the ground to capture some truly grisly images for streaming audiences around the world.

"Want to say a special thank you to Jarred Land at Red Digital Cinema for building our amazing cameras. They're killing it. #reddigitalcinema #8k #AOTD."

This isn't the first look we've gotten at Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. A cast and crew portrait was shipped out on social media months ago. The movie talks place in Las Vegas after a zombie outbreak has taken over the United States. A group of mercenaries have decided to storm into the City of Sin and pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. Though we're not yet sure why or how modern money will still be valuable after an undead apocalypse proves to decimate the world. Sounds a little counter productive at this juncture, but perhaps Zack Snyder has an explanation for that in the story itself.

Zack Snyder came up with the story on his own, and got Shay Hatten to write the script. He is once again producing alongside his wife Deborah Snyder as well as Wesley Coller, Ori Marmur, and Andrew Norman. Snyder has managed to cull together one hell of an ensemble for his heisting crew. The cast includes Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, Ana De La Reguera, Huma Qureshi, Hiroyuki Sanada , Chris D'Elia, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Matthias Schweighöfer, Samantha Win and Rich Cetrone.

Army of the Dead is Zack Snyder's first directorial effort since the botched Justice League movie, which still carries his name, but was half directed by Joss Whedon during reshoots. He previously worked alongside the walking zombie hordes in 2004's Dawn of the Dead. Snyder says this of his latest movie in a recent interview.

"There are no handcuffs on me at all with this one. I love to honor canon and the works of art, but this is the opportunity to find a purely joyful way to express myself through a genre. It will be the most kick-ass, self-aware -- but not in a wink-to-the-camera way -- balls-to-the-wall zombie freakshow that anyone has ever seen. No one's ever let me completely loose [like this]. With Army [of the Dead], it's difficult not to do to a social statement because the movie is about building a wall for refugees and veterans but it's also fun to do a zombie heist in Vegas. It makes it richer and better. I can't help myself. I've always worked in a self-reflective way. Cinema is a reflective art form."

Zack Snyder shared the latest Army of the Dead image himself, using his personal Twitter instead of Vero this time, which he more often does. He generally uses his Vero account to tease the mythical Snyder Cut of Justice League, which isn't any closer to ever seeing an actual release. Though, it is confirmed to exist. Maybe fans will stop focusing on that so much, and turn their attention to Army of the Dead instead.

