Zack Snyder's highly anticipated zombie film Army of the Dead features a large cast, including comedian Tig Notaro. Notaro replaced Chris D'elia after a series of sexual harassment scandals came out against the comedian. Notaro has an important role in the story, and both Netflix and Snyder spent millions of dollars to replace D'elia with her in the film.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Zack Snyder and his wife, Deborah Snyder, stated that replacing D'elia in the zombie film was a "fairly easy" decision. However, it ended up being quite an expensive decision. Snyder did reshoots with Notaro and digitally added her into the film.

"It was an expensive one, that's for sure," said producer Deborah Snyder. "I will say, Netflix did the right thing. They put their money where their mouth is."

In Army of the Dead, Tig Notaro plays a helicopter pilot, who's responsible for getting the crew and the money out of Las Vegas before the zombie-infested city gets nuked by the US government. Notaro's character is a snarky pilot who trades quips with many of the other crew members. She may not have many scenes, but her character is essential to the plot of the movie.

While she is in the Netflix original movie, and interacts with many characters, she never actually met the cast. The only character who she is actually on-set with is Ana De La Reguera. According to Indiewire, any scene where Notaro touches another character were ""pantomimed or filmed with her assistant, Patrick McDonald, wearing a green suit." Through post-production movie magic, Notaro's character becomes a part of this world.

Dave Bautista, who plays Scott Ward, the leader of the crew and main character of the film, spoke to Vulture and explained how odd it was to not have met one of his co-stars who he directly speaks to throughout the movie.

"What really bothers me, when I watch this film - it bothers me that I don't know Tig. I feel like I should know her. I want to meet her, and I want to hug her and tell her how amazing she was in the film. I've been able to do that with all my other co-stars, and I haven't been able to do it with Tig because I haven't met her yet. I think she's amazing and is incredible in the film."

This situation is similar to one that occurred in Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World where Christopher Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey after allegations came out against Spacey. The film did have reshoots and Plummer was digitally inserted into other scenes. Plummer went on to receive an Academy Award nomination for this performance, so this is a scenario that has worked out in the past.

Army of the Dead features many other cast members including Matthias Schweighöfer, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Nora Arnezeder, Huma S Qureshi, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Samantha Win and Rich Cetrone. It's currently streaming on Netflix now so you can see how well Notaro is inserted into this film. This news originated at The Hollywood Reporter.