Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead will replace Chris D'Elia with comedian Tig Notaro. D'Elia already shot his parts, but Snyder is editing him out and then conducting reshoots with Notaro. It is unclear when these reshoots will take place. D'Elia has been accused of sexual misconduct with underage females after multiple women came forward with stories, along with screenshots, about the comedian reaching out to them on social media.

Since principal photography on Army of the Dead wrapped last year, Zack Snyder will be bringing some of the cast members back for brief reshoots to incorporate Tig Notaro. Snyder will be using a "combination of techniques, from actually reshooting scenes opposite an acting partner to using green screen and CG technology to blend her in." Dave Bautista leads the cast, which also includes Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, and Samantha Win.

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead focuses on a group of mercenaries as they plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. The upcoming zombie heist action movie which is said to be a spiritual successor to 2004's Dawn of the Dead. Snyder is currently working on his cut of Justice League and probably juggling between that and the new work he has to finish for Army of the Dead. While reshoots are normally pretty painless, this could prove to be a bit more difficult since they're editing an actor out of the movie and replacing him with another person.

In June of this year, several women came forward with stories about Chris D'Elia messaging them on social media when they were under the age of 18. One woman alleges that D'Elia was grooming her for a meeting, while others claim that he wanted nude photos and for them to come to his hotel room and "cuddle." After the multiple allegations were made public, D'Elia quickly denied knowing that the women were under age, although screenshots of messages seemingly prove otherwise. D'Elia says, "I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That's MY fault. I own it. I've been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."

Tig Notaro is an actress, comedian, and cancer survivor. She is known for injecting a lot of her personal life into her projects, including the Amazon series One Mississippi, which she co-created with Diablo Cody. As of now, it is unclear when Netflix will be releasing the long-awaited Army of the Dead, but hopefully we'll get some an update soon. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce that Tig Notaro will be taking over for Chris D'Elia in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead.