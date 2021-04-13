A new trailer for Netflix and director Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead teases the balls-to-the-wall action and large ensemble cast that will tackle a major heist as well as a zombie apocalypse. Audiences don't have to wait too much longer to bask in the undead violence, with Army of the Dead due to hit Netflix in May. Now, thanks to the new trailer, we have a more detailed look at what to expect from the Netflix outing. There is a new breed of zombie that is faster, smarter and more organized. And this being Las Vegas, of course there are zombie tigers on the prowl.

The outline of Army of the Dead is the exact kind of no-nonsense, simple premise that this kind of movie needs, and centers on a group of mercenaries plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. Snyder has also since hinted at a twist that could flip the zombie genre on its head saying, "they are not what you think they are".

A lot of the character beats will reportedly come from the complicated central relationship between Dave Bautista's Scott Ward and Ella Purnell as his daughter, Kate. Of course, the father-and-daughter drama should not distract too much from the zombie action, with Snyder delving a little more into the well-explored horror genre and looking to change the depiction of the living dead just a little. "From the first conceptualizing of the movie, they were going to be these evolved zombies," Snyder revealed. "We treat them kind of like wolves, sort of like a dog. They're not necessarily fully realized and talk or anything. But they can organize."

While the movie sounds simple-yet-effective, Snyder has since hinted at further substance lurking beneath the surface. "There was a lot of stuff in the movie in regard to what was happening along the border," Snyder said of the movie's exploration of real-life events. "And there's a line where the president says going to nuke the city of Las Vegas to end the zombie plague - that it's kind of patriotic to do it on the Fourth of July."

Zack Snyder has also described Army of the Dead as "my small movie," and revealing that he has "tried to get at it in a super- intimate, personal way. It's not made by committee. It's definitely a movie that's incredibly personal and singular." This should come as a great relief to fans of the director, who are now more than familiar with studio interference and how it has affected Snyder's output.

Army of the Dead features an ensemble cast led by Guardians of the Galaxy and Blade Runner 2049 star Dave Bautista. His team will be made up of a who's who from both the big and small screen, and includes the likes of Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick-Ass), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Huma Qureshi (Viceroy's House, Gangs of Wasseypur), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) and Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice). Army of the Dead is scheduled to be released in select theaters and on Netflix on May 21, 2021