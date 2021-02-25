Zack Snyder's next movie Army of the Dead will hit Netflix in May, and the first teaser has just arrived. Earlier this week, Snyder and Netflix unveiled the official poster for the anticipated zombie movie, simultaneously announcing its release date as May 21. Snyder also promised that a new teaser would be coming this week, and now that footage has arrived, giving fans a good look at what to expect in the movie. You can take a look at it below.

Army of the Dead is directed by Sneider and written by Zack Snyder, Shay Hatten, and Joby Harold. It follows a group of mercenaries plotting a big-money heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. Prior to the new teaser's arrival, fans were given a few sneak peek images at the action and the impressive ensemble cast of characters but only very limited video footage.

"It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," Snyder recently told EW about Army of the Dead. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

Suggesting the movie also includes metaphors for real-life events, Snyder also teased: "There was a lot of stuff in the movie in regard to what was happening along the border. And there's a line where the president says going to nuke the city of Las Vegas to end the zombie plague - that it's kind of patriotic to do it on the Fourth of July."

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista leads the cast, having turned down James Gunn's The Suicide Squad to work on the movie. Also starring are Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Tig Notaro, Huma Qureshi, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Matthias Schweighofer. After he was previously attached to star, comedian Chris D'Elia was removed from the cast and replaced with Notaro, prompting reshoots to completely scrub his character.

"I said I wasn't interested," Bautista said of his casting, stressing that it was the unique story that pulled him in. "I had this chip on my shoulder and was looking for juicy [dramatic roles]. Then I read the script and it was a lot deeper and had more layers than I thought. And also, to be quite frank, I wanted to work with Zack."

It also seems that this movie is just the start of a few zombie fiction franchise. Last year, it was announced that an anime television series spinoff, Army of the Dead: Las Vegas, will follow some of the movie's characters around the start of the zombie outbreak. A prequel movie that takes place before the events of Army of the Dead is also in the works, which will be directed by Schweighofer and stars Schweighofer, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Guz Khan. Neither of these projects have yet been given official release dates. Army of the Dead will start streaming on Netflix on May 21, 2021.