They're smarter, they're faster, and they're organized in a brief new look at director Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie heist flick, Army of the Dead. Due to the released to Netflix later this month, the movie promises to refresh the legacy of the undead as Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista and his band of gun-wielding adventurers attempt to steal and survive.

Army of the Dead is the exact kind of no-nonsense, simple premise that this kind of movie needs, and centers on a group of mercenaries plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. Featuring an ensemble cast including Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick-Ass), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Huma Qureshi (Viceroy's House, Gangs of Wasseypur), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman), Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) and comedian Tig Notaro replacing Chris D'Elia, Army of the Dead has been described by Snyder as a "full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie".

Zack Snyder has also since hinted at various twists and turns that could flip the zombie genre on its head saying, "they are not what you think they are". With the already revealed zombie-tiger sure to steal the show, Snyder has teased his attempt at a unique approach to the zombie saying, "I had the idea from the beginning that these zombies were going to embody an evolution, that they were on their way to becoming something else, not stagnant like the zombies we're used to. It was a way to make them fresh, while still delivering the zombie canon in some ways."

The streaming platform clearly have a lot of faith in Army of the Dead, with plans for the movie to spawn its own franchise. Snyder has suggested audiences look out for clues in the upcoming release, even teasing, wait for it, robot-zombies. "I really wanted this sort of weird ambiguity to their origins - which, of course, we'll explore in the animated series, [Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas]," the director said. "And without giving away too much...if you pay close attention, there's a number of zombies that are clearly not zombies. You see normal zombies and then you see some robot zombies. Are they monitors that the government has placed among the zombies to monitor them? Are they technology from the other world? What's happening there?"

Audiences do not have to wait too long to see what Snyder has in store for us, Bautista and his crew, and the zombie genre, with Army of the Dead scheduled to be released in select theaters and on Netflix on May 21, 2021. One fan who has already become obsessed with the finished film is Bautista himself, who recently admitted "I've seen it like five times already. I'm not kidding. I don't wanna have you go in with super high expectations, but you should. There's something about the end of this film that I'm absolutely obsessed with." Certainly sounds intriguing.