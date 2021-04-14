Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead trailer dropped recently, and it is packed with zombie action. Fans are loving Snyder's energized new take on the living dead mythology, revealing a Las Vegas that has suffered under a zombie outbreak for many years, leaving the city a gory husk of its former self. But one big question has loomed over the project since its inception. Why does anyone need money during a zombie apocalypse? In a recent Q&A, Snyder explained that Vegas was the epicenter of the zombie outbreak when it first began, and so the city became a natural breeding ground for the zombie virus in all its forms. Zombies are contained in Vegas, and the rest of the world has continued on as normal, for the most part.

"The basic premise is that the zombie outbreak started in Vegas. And the way that the outbreak was contained was a wall of shipping containers was built around it, and that they kept the plague inside, that was how they contained it with this big wall. And so, hence the zombie birds. And so you have this, that's the world that we have to enter... it's been like that for a few years. And so when Vegas fell, it was on fire, got bombed, there was like a bit of a war in Vegas. That was a big part of the mythology of the world. And so into that world, when we enter that world, we have to get gunned up. And there's a whole set of rules around the world."

Army of the Dead follows a group of mercenaries living through the zombie apocalypse. In order to retrieve a large stash of money, the group has to venture into the deepest pits of the zombie hive, where the slightest slip-up can lead to death, or worse. The film is being described as a "Zombie heist" story, and according to Snyder, the meat of the narrative lies in allowing the audience to explore this new, zombie-infested reality up close.

"I really wanted to make a movie that, with the universe... I kind of can be the extreme authority on, and therefore, allow the audience just to be on a ride. And that is purely by design. And I think I really am obsessed with tone. I think I said it already, but I just really enjoy this tone, as well. Like, where the mood is you're having fun but never making fun, where you've got the audience constantly on the edge, where the reality of the movie is cinematic reality, but a reality that you try and reinforce. Like, you send them deeper and deeper into a world that you sort of created, and you start bringing the walls in and the rules in. And I find that really fun."

Online reactions to the trailer for the movie have been highly positive so far, and fans are looking forward to Snyder's return to the Zombie genre after 2004's Dawn of the Dead. Directed and co-written by Zack Snyder, Army of the Dead stars Dave Bautista, Garret Dillahunt, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Raul Castillo, Tig Notaro, Theo Rossi, and Ana de la Reguera. The film will release on Netflix on May 21. This news originated at Comic Book Resources.