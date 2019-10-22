That's a wrap for Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie movie Army of the Dead, as the filmmaker announced production has completed on the project. On the social media platform Vero, Snyder posted a photo of himself along with the movie's camera department as they waited for a cloud to pass. In the caption, Snyder notes that the photo was taken on the "final day of shooting," suggesting filming for Army of the Dead has officially wrapped. Now, post-production can begin as Snyder moves on to working with editors to complete the movie ahead of its premiere on Netflix in 2020.

While Zack Snyder has done some great work in the zombie genre in the past, he has since focused mostly on directing movies based on comic book characters, helming movies like Watchmen, Man of Steel, Justice League, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Army of the Dead will team him up with co-writers Joby Harold and Shay Hatten to present an all-new take on the zombie apocalypse. Snyder has been sitting on this story since about 2007, always keeping the project in the back of his mind. After stalling for many years at Warner Bros. Entertainment and Universal Studios, Netflix obtained the rights in 2019 to finally make the movie a reality.

Based on a story conjured up by Snyder, the movie will be set in Vegas in the midst of a new zombie plague ravaging the famous city. Six years after the undead have overtaken the entire city, a casino owner hires a ragtag group of soldiers to retrieve a large sum of money locked up in a safe in the zombie-infested casino. One of the more interesting aspects of Army of the Dead is its impressive ensemble cast. Those confirmed to be appearing in the movie in prominent roles are Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de le Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Chris D'Elia, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

There's a lot of excitement from many zombie movie fans for this horror adventure outing, as Snyder had previously directed one of the most well-received movies in the genre in the modern era. In 2004, Snyder collaborated with writer James Gunn when he directed Dawn of the Dead, which was a loose remake of the George A. Romero movie of the same name. Like Army of the Dead, it features its own ensemble cast of well-known names, including Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, Jake Weber, Mekhi Phifer, and Ty Burrell, along with special cameo appearances from Tom Savini, Ken Foree, and Scott Reiniger, who all appeared in the original movie. While Snyder's new zombie movie has a very similar title, it won't be set in the same universe or feature any returning characters from Dawn of the Dead.

Netflix has not yet set an official premiere date for Army of the Dead. Hopefully, more news will be soon forthcoming on the project, such as new sneak peeks or even a potential release date. It seems to be a must-see movie for fans of Snyder's 2004 version of Dawn of the Dead, or any fan of zombie movies really. This news comes to us from Zack Snyder on Vero.