Zack Snyder is releasing his much-anticipated version of Justice League on HBO Max next month and its recently released trailer is all the rage. Even though the director is finally getting to present all his hard work and creativity four years after the disastrous reception the 2016's heavily cut version of his film received, Snyder finds his upcoming zombie heist thriller, Army of the Dead, the "most satisfying" film he has ever made.

As we know, Army of the Dead will see Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista leading a group of mercenaries to conduct a heist in a Las Vegas casino during a full-blown zombie outbreak, thus putting a fresh spin on the cliched zombie genre.

"It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," Snyder had earlier shared. "So, you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also, you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

But turns out that not only did Zack Snyder have mighty fun weaving together two contradicting genres, he actually enjoyed getting back behind the lens and shooting the film himself, reminding him of the years when he used to make commercials.

"When I made TV commercials, I was the director-cameraman. You know, for 12 years, and pretty much not every job but most of the jobs I shot myself. And I just really enjoy it," Snyder said. "And really, part of the reason is that you know, the bigger the movies got, the further away you get from the camera. The more infrastructure there is between you and the sort of cinematic experience. You don't touch the world as closely."

"And so, I just felt like with Army it was a great opportunity to just get really close to the photography and to the actors. Frankly, everyone's like 'how can you shoot the movie and direct the movie,' and I'm like it's incredibly easy because the actors are like right there and conversation is easy. The pace is easy because I can just work that way. It's just really nice. I like it too. "

What made the experience even more memorable was Snyder reuniting with his old friend, John Clothier, who is another camera operator for the upcoming Netflix film.

"I operated with my good friend, John Clothier, who is the other camera operator," Snyder shared, adding that the duo have worked together since his neo-noir superhero film Watchmen back in 2009 and joining forces with him again made his experience of shooting Army of the Dead all the more perfect.

"It was really one of the best, really most satisfying sort of experiences I've had making a movie, as far as that aspect of it goes."

Given that even Netflix is already banking on the franchise potential of Army of the Dead and has already greenlighted a prequel and an anime series, it won't be a surprise if Snyder's "most satisfying" movie-making experience ends up trumping his much-hyped Justice League. The news comes to us via I Minutemen.