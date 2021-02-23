In anticipation of the imminent release of the first trailer for Netflix and director Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, a new image has been released giving us our first look at the zombies that will terrorize Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista and his band of mercenaries. Shot during a sequence in which the burly Bautista has clearly become overwhelmed with the onslaught of the undead, it looks like the zombie design but will be very classic and achieved practically, as opposed to CGI.

First look at the Army of the Dead zombies 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0ozN2pP9Mn — 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 (@theSNYDERVERSE) February 22, 2021

Based on the shot of this lone zombie, it looks like Army of the Dead won't be trying to completely reinvent the iconic monster. Looking like a degrading, dead-eyed corpse, akin to what modern audiences have come to expect from the lifeless creatures, the image certainly suggests that Snyder's zombies will at least be powerful or numerous enough to cause Bautista some trouble.

While it is not yet known whether the zombies in Army of the Dead will be slow, fast or a bit of both, Zack Snyder has previously revealed some details as to the movie's approach including that "90% of our zombies are completely practical," he revealed. Snyder has also previously provided some detail as to the origin of the zombie outbreak saying, "I've done a very deep dive with the why of the zombie plague and where it starts. Sufficed to say, that it does come from Area 51 -- that's in the film's opening scene -- and then the whole cast is in the animated series, along with Christian Slater as the bad guy. We really do a super deep dive on where this like zombie plague came from."

Mentioning Area 51 has led some to theorize that Army of the Dead will also include aliens, but with nothing confirmed, let's just worry about the swarm of shuffling corpses for the time being.

Led by Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, Army of the Dead follows a group of mercenaries who carry out a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. The Man of Steel director has described the project as "a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie," calling it "genre-on-genre in a great way." Bautista's gang of thieving mercenaries is made up of Ella Purnell as Kate Ward, Ana de la Reguera as Cruz, Garret Dillahunt as Frank Peters, Raúl Castillo as Mikey Guzman, and Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe.

The movie is expected to feature pure zombie mayhem as well as great, archetypal characters, with Netflix planning for Army of the Dead to spawn its own franchise. A prequel movie and an anime-style series are already in development, both of which will expand the world of Army of the Dead. The anime will be titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas and will center around some of the characters from Army of the Dead during the early phases of the zombie apocalypse.

Survivors take all when Army of the Dead hits the streaming service on May 21, 2021, with the trailer is due for release this Thursday. This comes to us courtesy of Vanity Fair.