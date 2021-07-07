Zack Snyder has teased his upcoming prequel to his zombie thriller Army of The Dead with some first look images at Army of Thieves The director shared a quartet of images on his Twitter account, confirming that the movie will be arriving on Netflix soon. There had already been a number of suggestions that the film would be arriving sometime this year, and it looks like that rumor was true. The film will see Matthias Schweighofer returning as safecracker Ludwig Dieter, as well as directing the thriller.

Meet the Army of Thieves. 💰🔐💰🔐

The action-packed prequel to Army of the Dead, directed by and starring Matthias Schweighöfer, is coming soon to Netflix. #ArmyOfThievespic.twitter.com/hwCNYmbLwC — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) July 7, 2021

Snyder said in his post, "Meet the Army of Thieves. The action-packed prequel to Army of the Dead, directed by and starring Matthias Schweighöfer, is coming soon to Netflix. #ArmyOfThieves." Many fans responded positively to the images, and considering the popularity of Army of the Dead on the streaming platform, it is likely they will want to get the prequel out as soon as possible to cash in on the hype while it lasts. As well as Schweighofer, the cast of would-be bandits also includes Nathalie Emmanue, Ruby O. Fee, Jonathan Cohen and Guz Khan.

Zack Snyder and wife Deborah will be acting as producers on the movie, which is based on a story by Snyder and Shay Hatten, who wrote the screenplay. While there is not much currently known about the movie, it is set prior to the Army of The Dead storyline, centering on Dieter during the very early stages of the zombie outbreak. Dieter is hired by a woman to do his safecracking with a group of mismatched wannabe thieves. We can only assume that things at some point will go south and it sounds like there are likely to be a few zombie encounters in the mix as well.

Army of the Dead arrived in Netflix in May and was an instant hit. The streamer had already announced last year that they would be wasting no time in working with Snyder to expand the universe of the movie, by simultaneously revealing work was underway on a prequel movie and an anime series.

"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again as we expand the 'Army of the Dead' universe with both an international prequel, as well as exploring the visually dynamic world of animation," Snyder said in a statement back in September 2020. "It's been a great collaboration and we are thrilled that Netflix sees this as big of an IP as we do."

With the prequel being directed by star Schweighofer, there will be a definite cohesive kind of storytelling going on and when speaking about it he said, "It has already been a great pleasure to be part of this wonderful ensemble around Zack Synder - a fascinating project. I am happy that it is now being developed on so many different levels."

We are still waiting more information on the new anime series, which will see many of the Army of The Dead cast, including Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and Ana De La Reguera, reprising their roles as part of the voice cast. There has been no announcement of a release date for the series yet.