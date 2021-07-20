Netflix has released the first poster along with some first look photos of Army of Thieves, the upcoming prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. Directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, who was seen as Dieter in Army of the Dead, the prequel also stars Schweighöfer reprising his role and taking center stage as the lead character. On Tuesday, new key art and images arrived from Netflix to provide our first real look at the new movie.

Dieter is back, with more safes and less zombies. 💰🔐 Don't miss the Army of Thieves @Comic_Con panel this Sunday, July 25 at 2 pm PT. #ComicConAtHome#ArmyofThievespic.twitter.com/IM2m9j3d4n — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) July 20, 2021

More Safes. Less Zombies. Here's the first poster and images for #ArmyOfThieves, coming to Netflix this Fall! pic.twitter.com/n6hUru97B4 — Netflix Updates. (@NetflxUpdates) July 20, 2021

Zack Snyder and Shay Hatten fleshed out the story of Army of Thieves with Hatten penning the screenplay. Schweighöfer and Snyder also produced with Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Dan Maag. Starring in the movie alongside Schweighöfer are Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, and Jonathan Cohen.

A logline for the prequel reads: "In this prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol's most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe."

Fans shouldn't expect to go into Army of Thieves expecting to see as many zombies as were present in Army of the Dead. Schweighöfer has said that the movie isn't so much a zombie movie necessarily, though he's teased that the undead will still be appearing in some capacity. The real focus of the story is on the high-stakes heist while giving Army of the Dead fans more insight into Dieter.

"You will be surprised," Schweighöfer said in May, via ET. "This will be really funny and entertaining, and you will see heist stuff never seen before... It's before the Army of the Dead, so it is not a zombie movie. But maybe we will see some zombies in that film. I don't know!"

"This safecracker story is sort of a romantic comedy heist film," Snyder added. "It tells where he was before Scott and Cruz find him in the back of Gwendolyn's Locksmith Shop. Ironically, you'll learn that that means something. And the Götterdämmerung [vault] plays an important role in all of this, so that was really fun to do."

Meanwhile, another Army of the Dead prequel is also in development at Netflix. An animated series dubbed Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas is similarly set before the events of Army of the Dead and will bring back several characters from the Netflix movie. Snyder has teased that the anime will delve into the origins of the zombies, and cast members reprising their roles from the movie to lend their voices to the show include Ana de le Reguera, Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Tig Notaro, and Omari Hardwick.

A release date hasn't yet been announced for Army of Thieves. More information will be revealed at San Diego [email protected] on Sunday, July 25 at 2:00 p.m. PST with an exclusive panel featuring the team behind the movie. You can also watch the first movie, Army of the Dead, by streaming it now on Netflix. The new poster and images for Army of Thieves come to us from Netflix.