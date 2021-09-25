The first tale of our most wanted criminals was told in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. We get to see how it all began with the prequel in Army of Thieves. It is directed by and starring Matthias Schweighöfer, who plays, Dieter our hesitant fraidy-cat safecracker who is being recruited by a mysterious woman (He's not a criminal!) with a new team of characters including Fast and Furious and Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel. This looks so good!

I'm not the only one excited. When Zack Snyder gave the first look the the prequel this summer, fans were wild for the next installment.

The action-packed prequel to Army of the Dead, directed by and starring Matthias Schweighöfer, is coming soon to Netflix. #ArmyOfThievespic.twitter.com/hwCNYmbLwC — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) July 7, 2021

Many responses echoed, "Counting down the days can not wait" One exclaimed, "The #ArmyVerse continues! Can't wait! #ArmyOfThieves" Another screams, "Let's fcking goooooo!"

In this prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol's most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe. Alongside Matthias Schweighöfer stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Jonathan Cohen, Noemie Nakai and Peter Simonischek round out the cast.

While the prequel is notably light on zombies, it does make for a perfect set up for a new Snyderverse, where any number of tales can be branched into spin-offs. There's an animated series already in the works. Each character seems to be able to stand on its own. "We really like the idea of the fact that it was set at a time where the zombies existed in the world, but it wasn't a zombie film. Who's done a prequel where it's a different genre? To me, this is more romantic-comedy heist film than anything else, (It just) happens to live in this world where zombies are in the U.S. and it's causing the banking system some instability." producer Deborah Snyder teased during the recent [email protected] panel.

Army of Thieves is just a branch of Snyder's new Army of the Dead franchise, with the director recently signing a new first-look deal with Netflix and confirming that a straightforward sequel is also on the works. "I've known Zack and Deb for years and was fortunate to be part of Dawn of the Dead, his first film," Netflix's Scott Stuber said in a statement. "I have since had the privilege of watching his career grow and see the evolving impact of his work. To see him return to his roots with Army of the Dead, which is now one of our most popular films, and build a world out of these characters with the upcoming Army of Thieves and anime series, is amazing to see. We've only scratched the surface of what's still to come and create with Zack, Deb, Wes and everyone at Stone Quarry." Snyderverse!

You can catch Army of Thieves on Netflix globally October 29. Let's get crackin'!