If aliens ever invade Earth, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been deemed to be the person most well-equipped to deal with the crisis. This, according to a new poll conducted in the U.K., which saw The Terminator star come out on top. The survey, which consisted of 2,000 British adults, looked to find which celebrities and public figures people believe would be best suited to such a situation. Schwarzenegger came out on the very top, besting the likes of other A-list stars and world leaders.

Arnold Schwarzenegger not only has an impressive resume as an action star, with movies like Predator and Conan the Barbarian under his belt, but he also served as Governor of California. He has fought aliens on the silver screen and has real-world political experience. Schwarzenegger got wind of the poll and responded on Twitter, seeming ready and willing to fight this theoretical alien threat. Here's what he had to say.

"I want to thank the people for putting their faith in me. I am ready to serve."

Coming in just behind Arnold Schwarzenegger was another A-list action star known for battling aliens on the big screen, Will Smith. At one point, Smith was arguably the single biggest star in the world, thanks to his roles in movies like Independence Day and Men In Black. It's those roles, specifically, that also might make him a good fit to fight aliens in the eyes of the public. Not to mention that Smith remains a beloved and incredibly likable star, recognized the world over.

Rounding out the top five were David Attenborough at number three. While he doesn't have the action chops, Attenborough does have a way with words and nature. Another classic action star, Bruce Willis, known for his roles in movies such as Die Hard and The Sixth Sense, came in at number four. Just behind him was none other than Tom Cruise. The Mission: Impossible star, well into his 50s, continues to be a bankable action star who has taken on alien threats before in movies like War of the Worlds and Edge of Tomorrow.

Some notable women made the list as well. Coming in at number seven was Sigourney Weaver, known for her role as Ripley in the Alien franchise. A logical choice in many ways, given her track record of taking out Xenomorphs. Gillian Anderson, known for her role as Scully in The X-Files, also made the list at number nine. Be sure to check out the full list of the top 20 for yourself below. This news comes to us via Express.