71-year old Arnold Schwarzenegger was taken by surprise in South Africa when a man came up from behind and drop kicked him in the back. The footage of the attack shows the Terminator: Dark Fate actor with a cellphone, taking pictures with fans with a smile on his face as he hands the phone back to someone. As he does, a mysterious man can be seen running up behind him and then throwing all of his weight into a kick, which connects with Schwarzenegger and sends him flying to the ground.

People witnessing the attack are shocked, but Arnold Schwarzenegger seemingly gets right up like nothing happened and moves to a seat at a table while the attacker is apprehended. Being the true badass that he is, Schwarzenegger posted an update on Twitter after video surfaced of the attack, brushing off the incident. The actor claims he didn't even know he had been drop kicked and thought it was due to the crowd. He explains.

"Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat."

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently had pretty extensive heart surgery and isn't the young invincible man he used to be. However, this just goes to show what happens to your body when you take good care of it like Schwarzenegger has his whole life, except for those cigars... He and Sylvester Stallone are much more fit than men and women half of their age and are still kicking ass and calling drop kicks basically fleabites.

As for the reasoning behind the South African attack, that isn't clear. As one commenter on the video asks, "Maybe he thinks the Terminator series is a documentary?" That is a good explanation, but sadly, that really isn't the case. South Africa has a pretty intense racial divide, which is more than likely the reasoning behind the senseless attack on Arnold Schwarzenegger. Either that or there was some kind of previous personal problem between the two men, though that seems pretty unbelievable at this time.

Related: Junkie XL Will Score Terminator 6: Dark Fate Soundtrack

Whatever the case may be, Arnold Schwarzenegger is doing just fine after the South Africa attack. He is preparing for the release of Terminator: Dark Fate later this year, which reunites him with franchise creator James Cameron and former co-star Linda Hamilton. Hype on the highly anticipated sequel is off the charts as they take the franchise and forget the last handful of movies even exist. Dark Fate is a direct sequel to 1991's Terminator 2: Judgement Day. While we wait for the first trailer to finally drop, you can check out the video of the attack below, along with the response, thanks to Arnold Schwarzenegger's Twitter account.

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019