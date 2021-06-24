Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in the horned helmet while wielding his legendary sword to promote new merchandise featuring Conan The Barbarian. Back in 1982, Schwarzenegger starred in the fantasy epic in what would become his breakout role. The movie's incredible success instantly turned Arnold into a bonafide Hollywood star, and he reprised the role in 1984 for the sequel Conan the Destroyer.

From The Terminator to The Expendables and everything in between, there's no shortage of titles where Schwarzenegger's fans will know him best. Even so, Conan has long been a particular fan favorite role for those who have spent decades following the actor's career. There has been a fan demand for years for Arnold Schwarzenegger to return in a third movie, though this has yet to be materialized.

The next best thing to seeing a new Conan movie with Schwarzenegger back in the role is a look at the actor channeling the character once again. To help promote a new limited collection of Conan the Barbarian merchandise for Represent, Schwarzenegger posted an image of himself wearing a Conan T-shirt on social media. He is also wearing his familiar winged helmet with Conan's mighty sword held firmly in his hands. Whether it influences you to buy the shirt or not, the promotional image is undeniably awesome.

What is best in life? This shirt. Get it now: https://t.co/N6AkHKsG12pic.twitter.com/Xe04RjPKA1 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) June 24, 2021

We've seen Arnold tease the return of Conan in the past, and it's made fans very excited about the possibility. In January, the actor and former governor of California posted a video explaining his thoughts on democracy in the United States. To stress his point, he literally pulled out the Conan the Barbarian sword, comparing the strength of a tempered weapon to democracy. The video had thousands of fans calling for the King Conan movie to get made.

Schwarzenegger has also made it clear he's happy to do King Conan if the project is able to acquire a green light from a studio. In 2019, he revealed that he spoke to original Conan director and co-writer John Milius about the King Conan screenplay, which has apparently already been written. All that Milius and Schwarzenegger have been waiting on is the rights-holders allowing it to happen, then all they'll need is the right director to get involved that truly understands what makes Conan work.

"The only one who really has to pull the trigger there is the people who own the Conan rights to do a movie. Let's go to Netflix or whoever it is, let's hire a director who's very creative and can elevate the project to make it a winning project," Arnold explained at the time. "I hope it will be done very soon because I think it's a great idea."

To purchase the Barbarian tee, along with other merchandise featuring Conan the Barbarian and Schwarzenegger, you can check out the limited collection at the official website for Represent. Maybe the merchandise sales will further help prove how popular Arnold's Conan movies still are, inching us ever closer to King Conan becoming a reality. This news comes to us from Arnold Schwarzenegger on Twitter.