Arnold Schwarzenegger is recovering well after heart surgery. The iconic actor and former California Governor shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed on social media on Friday, which caused a bit of an alarm amongst some fans, but he assures that everything is alright. This is not the first time that Schwarzenegger has had cardiac surgery, and it seems that this current procedure was something that had been planned for quite a while.

Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team! pic.twitter.com/hmIbsEMHtA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 23, 2020

In the hospital image that Arnold Schwarzenegger shared, he also showed pictures of himself up and outside. "Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery," Schwarzenegger said. He continued by stating, "I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!" The actor's son, Patrick, replied, by begging his father not to "go workout today." Knowing Schwarzenegger, he's probably already looking for a way to get back into the gym.

The Terminator star underwent open heart surgery back in March of 2018 to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally replaced due to a congenital heart defect in 1997. That 1997 replacement valve was never meant to be permanent, so Arnold Schwarzenegger chose to replace it through a less-invasive and "experimental" catheter valve replacement. However, an open-heart surgery team was needed and it took several hours. "I went to sleep expecting to wake up with a small incision and woke up with a big one," he tweeted at the time. "But guess what? I woke up, and that's something to be thankful for." Schwarzenegger was up and ready to go within days of that surgery, much like this latest one, thanks to the physical shape that he keeps himself in.

Arnold Schwarzenegger had his first heart surgery in 1997, which he kept a secret from his then-wife Maria Shriver. She was pregnant at the time and he did not want to stress her out, so he went to down to Mexico to have the simple procedure and then came back as good as new. The actor claims that he came back with a tan and was well rested, which made telling Shriver about the secret surgery that much easier. It's unclear how she took the news at the time.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is 73-years old and hits the gym as much as he can in order to stay healthy. Back when the public health crisis was in full swing, he had to work out from home, which didn't seem to be a problem for him. But, when some places started to reopen, Schwarzenegger decided to hit up his favorite gym, only to turn around and head straight home because nobody was wearing a mask. You can check out the recovery photos above, thanks to Arnold Schwarzenegger's Twitter account.