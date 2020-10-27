Action star and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed to the world that he is recovering from a recent heart surgery during which he got a new aortic valve fitted in his heart. Fans from every corner of the globe took to social media to wish Schwarzenegger a speedy recovery, including his True Lies co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, who shared a photo from the movie on Twitter with the following message.

"You have a big heart muscle @Schwarzenegger. Heal and get back to helping the world one rep at a time!"

Before Titanic and Avatar catapulted James Cameron into his own separate category as a filmmaker with the highest-grossing movies of all time, he was mostly known for his huge success in the action genre with the Terminator franchise. In 1994, Cameron teamed up with Schwarzenegger once again, this time for a comedic take on the action genre in True Lies.

The movie saw Arnold Schwarzenegger playing the role of a suave, James Bond-type character named Harry Tasker, but with a twist. Harry's real job as a secret agent for a United States intelligence agency called Omega Sector is kept a secret from his family, his wife Helen, played by Curtis, and daughter Dana, played by Eliza Dushku.

Unfortunately, Harry's attempts to keep his personal and professional lives apart lead to Helen feeling trapped in a marriage with a man she perceives to be supremely boring. A desperate attempt to have an extra-marital affair on Helen's part is discovered by Harry, who decides on a unique method of dealing with the situation that leads to secret missions, grave danger, and a terrorist organization coming after the entire Tasker family.

True Lies was another hit for Cameron and Schwarzenegger, and fans have been clamoring for a sequel. At first, Cameron was quite open to the idea and intended to begin work on True Lies 2 after wrapping up Titanic.

But then the 9/11 attacks occurred, and the idea of terrorist attacks on US soil was no longer seen as a viable plot point, as Cameron remarked in 2002, "Terrorism is no longer something to take as lightly as we did in the first one. I just can't see it happening given the current world climate."

Since that time, while rumors of a True Lies sequel continue to persist, and Schwarzenegger himself often insists the movie will be made someday, the likelihood of it happening seems more and more remote. Cameron is now busy with his Avatar sequels, which should take close to another decade to wrap up. Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger and Curtis have aged beyond a point where they would be believable in lead action roles.

So while True Lies 2 may never happen with the original team, fans at least have the original to look back on and enjoy the chemistry between Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis. The kind of chemistry that, judging by the actress' recent Twitter message to Schwarzenegger, continues to hold strong between the two actors.