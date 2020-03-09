The real Terminator has arrived, and Arnold Schwarzeneggeris not happy about it. Today, it is being reported that Arnold Schwarzenegger has sued Russian robotics company Promobot to the tune of $10 million for using his likeness in a new robot that they are selling. You can see the doppelgänger in the tweet below.

The Android Robo-C is described as a humanoid robot that can be customized by Promobot to look like any human on earth. And that includes Arnold Schwarzenegger. The robot was recently shown off at the New York Toy Fair 2020, along with appearances at other events. The company has been using Arnold Schwarzenegger's name in describing the product to potential costumers.

"'Arnold Schwarzenegger' will meet your guests, turn on the light and turn the kettle on."

Arnie claims that he never gave Promobot permission to use his name or likeness in selling the robot, even though he believes his face has now become synonymous with the product. Before filing the lawsuit, Schwarzenegger's legal representation did send out a cease and desist letter to Promobot. But the company went ahead with their Toy Fair presentation anyway. Which promted Schwarzenegger to file the lawsuit.

Not only is Arnold Schwarzenegger asking for $10 million, he also wants any profits the Russian company has made off his likeness. He seeks punitive damages, and wants an injunction that will prohibit Promobot from continuing to use his face. Digital Trends saw the robot first hand, and while they admit it doesn't look exactly like the star of Terminator, it definitely passes as Arnie's real-life robot doppelganger. Digital Trends calls the robot 'uncannily realistic and more than a little disturbing'. They also claim that the British accent accompanied the robot does break the Arnie illusion.

The Promobot slogan is that the robot can look like any celebrity, which they have apparently really been pushing home to any interested parties. Does that mean there could be more lawsuits in the future from actors who don't want their likeness used on a personally owned robot sitting inside a fan's house? Schwarzenegger's lawsuit my set the presence for how the company moves forward. The company had this to say about finding the perfect look for your robot.

"You can order a robot with the appearance of any famous person. Marilyn Monroe will meet guests, William Shakespeare - will tell children fairytales, and Cristiano Ronaldo - will manage the smart home system. It copies human facial expressions: can move its eyes, eyebrows, lips and other 'muscles', and also keep the conversation going and answer questions."

The robot will come with artificial skin, and currently retains between $20,000 and $50,000. This news was first reported by TMZ.