The 93rd Annual Academy Awards was not without its controversy on Sunday night, and even Arnold Schwarzenegger was among its many critics. For many fans, the ending of the show was a particularly big problem as people were expecting Chadwick Boseman to win Best Actor only for Anthony Hopkins to get the honor. The reveal drew many comparisons to 2017's infamous Oscars flub involving Moonlight and La La Land.

Others have complained about the Oscars for other reasons. There has been criticism that the show was, for lack of a better word, "boring." This has been attributed to various reasons, including the lack of traditional movie clips and no time limit enforced on acceptance speeches. This is an opinion shared by Schwarzenegger, as The Terminator star regaled on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"I was asked several times, did I watch the Oscars? I told people, I said, 'I watched maybe one third of it.' So, I couldn't even tell you if I won. Did I win yesterday? The reason I only watched one-third was because it was so boring... I basically just turned it off. I just couldn't watch it anymore because there was so much talent there on the stage but it was so boring. How could they with all this talent make it so boring?"

For his part, Arnold Schwarzenegger has some ideas on how to make the Oscars more entertaining next time around. Perhaps all it would take is a change in venue to something that Schwarzenegger could relate to just a little bit more.

"I think the next step is, they should take to it Muscle Beach and have the Oscars on Muscle Beach. What do you think about that?"

Also on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Schwarzenegger revealed a clip from his latest project. The new animated series Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, which was developed by Lee before his passing, features the voice of Schwarzenegger as a retired superhero teaching a class of kindergarteners. Speaking to Kimmel, Schwarzenegger says that the idea came about when he had told Lee that he really wanted to make a Kindergarten Cop sequel. The cartoon is now streaming on the Kartoon Channel.

On the big screen, we last saw Schwarzenegger in the 2019 sequel Terminator: Dark Fate. He will also appear as the President in the upcoming martial arts comedy Kung Fury 2 from director David Sandberg. There is also a good chance he could be resuming work on another popular franchise this year. According to Randy Couture, there are plans to shoot The Expendables 4 later in 2021 with a new screenplay currently in the works.

As for the Oscars, it would seem Arnold isn't alone in his negative opinions about the show. Sunday night's broadcast on ABC was the lowest-rated show in Academy Awards history, pulling in less than 10 million viewers for the first time. It continues a trend of declining ratings that have been affecting the event for years. The Best Actor controversy at the end of the program certainly didn't help matters. This news comes to us from Jimmy Kimmel Live.