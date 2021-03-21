After a new U.K. study voted him the best hope to take on a alien invasion, Arnold Schwarzenegger says he's "ready to serve". The action star and former politician was voted number one by 2,000 British adults, though Will Smith was apparently a close second choice, thanks to his work in Independence Day. As for Schwarzenegger, he was chosen because of his Hollywood roles and his stint as Governor of California.

A spokesperson for Blaze TV, who commissioned the study, says, "Arnold Schwarzenegger is a strong choice for dealing with an alien invasion, bearing in mind he's not only a screen action hero but was also Governor of California." The spokesperson went on to say that it was a bit worrisome to see celebrities like Schwarzenegger, Will Smith, Sigourney Weaver, and Tom Cruise dominate over real-life public leader like Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris.

As for Arnold Schwarzenegger, he is honored by the British citizens who voted him number one to take on the aliens. "I want to thank the people for putting their faith in me," the actor and former California Governor said, taking to Twitter in response to the poll. "I am ready to serve." In the same poll, 11% of the 2,000 surveyed claim to have seen a UFO. Aliens and UFOs are always in the news, but they have started to get some attention from the United States government, which has enthusiasts particularly excited since the acknowledgment of either has never really come from the top.

Israeli-American theoretical physicist Avi Loeb recently made the headlines when he said that aliens have visited. The Harvard professor has gone on to talk at length about his belief around the interstellar object Oumuamua being from aliens, which is the subject of his latest book. In the introduction, Loeb says, "I submit that the simplest explanation for these peculiarities is that the object was created by an intelligent civilization not of this Earth," when discussing Oumuamua. However, many people are still skeptical of Loeb's claims, though his book, Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth, is being taken seriously, due to his reputation in the world of astronomy.

Arnold Schwarzenegger probably won't have to suit up and fight off UFOs any time soon, but he is willing to give it a shot. Avi Loeb has not yet commented on the matter, but one can imagine he will likely choose world leaders to deal with the situation if it ever takes place. The mysteries of UFOs and aliens will continue, but a lot of information that has been hidden for decades is starting to come out, giving UFO and alien enthusiasts hope that we will one day make real contact. You can check out the response to the alien invasion poll above, thanks to Arnold Schwarzenegger's official Twitter account.