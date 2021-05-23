It's true, action fans. Arnold Schwarzenegger's first live-action TV series has just been ordered to series at Netflix. Featuring Schwarzenegger in a starring role, the untitled eight episode show is described as a global spy adventure series centered on a father (Schwarzenegger) and daughter (Monica Barbaro, Top Gun: Maverick). Serving as Schwarzenegger's first scripted live-action series, the project comes from Skydance TV and creator Nick Santora (Reacher, Scorpion).

"Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they're finally going to get it because of our great partners at Skydance and Netflix," Arnold Schwarzenegger said in as statement.. "I am beyond pumped to start work on the show with Nick and Monica and the whole team."

Per THR, the untitled spy series follows "a father and daughter, who both work for the CIA unbeknownst to the other. They realize their relationship is built on lies and they don't really know each other at all. Forced to team up, they sort through their family issues against a backdrop of spies, action and humor."

Since returning to the movie business after his stint as the governor of California, Schwarzenegger has been working steadily in Hollywood. He is one of the stars of The Expendables franchise, and according to co-star Randy Couture, the fourth installment of the series could start filming this year. He also appeared in 2015's Terminator Genisys and returned to the sci-fi franchise once again in 2019 for the sequel Terminator: Dark Fate. He's set to appear as the President in the upcoming comedy sequel Kung Fury 2.

Recently, Schwarzenegger premiered the new animated series Superhero Kindergarten. Created for Kartoon Channel by Fabian Nicieza, the series was conceived by Schwarzenegger and Stan Lee when Arnold told the late Marvel creator how much he wanted to make a Kindergarten Cop sequel. The cartoon series features the voice of Arnold as Arnold Armstrong, aka Captain Courage, a superhero who works undercover as a kindergarten teacher to raise a new generation of superhero kids.

Over the years, Schwarzenegger has had various live-action appearances on TV, but not in the lead role for a scripted series. He's appeared in shows like Tales from the Crypt and Two and a Half Men. In 2017, he replaced Donald Trump as the new host of the reality TV series The New Celebrity Apprentice. After one season, Schwarzenegger said he would not be returning to the series, and NBC officially canceled it months later.

"I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett," Schwarzenegger said at the time. "Everyone - from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department - was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn't have this baggage."

As far as Arnold's upcoming scripted spy series with Monica Barbaro, creator Nick Santora will also serve as showrunner and executive produce with Schwarzenegger, Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost. A release date hasn't yet been established by Netflix, but with the series order in, production can't be too far off. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.