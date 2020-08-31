Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to star in an upcoming action spy TV series for Skydance. In addition, Schwarzenegger will executive produce the untitled show. The action star is making his scripted television debut with in this thriller, which includes a father and daughter at the center of the story. As for who will be playing Schwarzenegger's daughter on the upcoming series is unclear at the moment. It is also unclear where the project will end up. However, it is believed that it will be shopped to different streaming services in the coming months.

Nick Santora (Law & Order, Prison Break) is creating, developing, and executive produce the Skydance series, which is a part of an overall deal. Arnold Schwarzenegger is executive producing alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance. Carolyn Harris will oversee the project for Skydance. Other than that, there aren't a whole lot of details about the show floating around at the moment. Schwarzenegger has yet to publicly speak out about the role, but can imagine he will soon.

While this is Arnold Schwarzenegger's first time with scripted TV, he is no stranger to reality TV. In 2015, it was announced that Schwarzenegger was set to replace Donald Trump as host of The New Celebrity Apprentice. Schwarzenegger was the host during the 2016-2017 TV season. While hosting, he used the phrases "you're terminated" and "get to the choppa," which are some of his most famous quotes from the big screen. In March 2017, following a lot of criticism from Trump, Schwarzenegger announced that he would not return for another season on the show. He then reached out to the president to see if they could switch jobs on social media. "Hey, Donald, I have a great idea. Why don't we switch jobs? You take over TV because you're such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job, and then people can finally sleep comfortably again."

Donald Trump loved pointing out that Arnold Schwarzenegger's ratings on The New Celebrity Apprentice weren't as high as when he was the host of the show. Regardless, it seems that Schwarzenegger is ready to return to the small screen after the last Terminator movie divided fans. As per usual, Trump will more than likely be watching the ratings for the new untitled series that the action star has coming up to make sure they're up to his standards.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was last seen on the big screen in Terminator: Dark Fate, which was torn apart by critics and long-time fans of the franchise. James Cameron returned and talked a lot of smack on the movies that came after Terminator 2, only to get the same reviews with his return. Schwarzenegger also plays the president in the upcoming Kung Fury 2 which is currently in the post-production phase. Deadline was the first to report on Arnold Schwarzenegger's first scripted TV role.