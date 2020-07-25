Arrow Video is excited to announce the August slate of titles on their subscription-based Arrow Video Channel, including the action-packed black-and-white nautical nightmare Lake Michigan Monster, the uncut version of Argento's Tenebrae and Stephen King's Children of the Corn.

Lake Michigan Monster has been acclaimed at film festivals around the globe, taking home the Gold Audience Award for Best International Film at Fantasia, Best Visual Effects - Feature at FilmQuest, Best Ensemble Cast at GenreBlast and Best Wisconsin Film at the Beloit International Film Festival. Writer, director and star Ryland Brickson Cole Tews has crafted an inventive and irreverent homage to the classic monster films of yore with the bizarre Captain Seafield, joined by a colorful crew of misfits on a mission to slay the sea beast that killed his father.

Lake Michigan Monster and Inferno of Torture will be available August 3rd on the Arrow Video Channel in the US and the UK. Additional new titles available August 3rd include The Untamed (UK Only), Children of the Corn (US Only), Tenebrae (UK Only), The Comic, The Case of the Scorpion's Tale, The Black Report, and Black Test Car. The Arrow Video Channel is available on Apple TV in the UK and US, as well as on Amazon in the UK.

On the shores of Lake Michigan, the eccentric Captain Seafield enlists a colorful crew of misfits in a bid to slay the hellish sea monster that prowls the murky depths. But as Seafield's obsession with exacting revenge on the creature that killed his father threatens to consume him, can weapons expert Sean Shaughnessy, sonar whiz Nedge Pepsi and former N.A.V.Y. (Nautical Athletes and Venture Yunit) officer Dick Flynn hold the show together?

Arrow Video Channel August additions

Lake Michigan Monster (UK/US) (Exclusive)

The Comic (UK/US) (Exclusive)

The Black Report (UK/US) (Exclusive)

Black Test Car (UK/US) (Exclusive)

Tenebrae (UK)

The Untamed (UK)

Children of the Corn (US)

Inferno of Torture (UK/US)

The Case of the Scorpion's Tale (UK/US)

August Seasons

Monster Mayhem

Blood Tide (UK/US)

Dark Water (UK/US)

Gamera vs. Barugon (UK/US)

Lake Of Dracula (UK/US)

The Witch Who Came from the Sea (UK/US)

The Mutilator (UK/US)

Gamera vs. Viras (UK/US)

Horrors of Malformed Men (UK/US)

Gamera vs. Jiger (UK/US)

Gamera vs. Zigra (UK/US)

Ray Harryhausen: Special Effects Titan (US)

Terra Formars (UK/US)

Basket Case (US)

The Slayer (US)

Slugs (UK)

Harpoon (UK)

A Bay of Blood (UK)

The Burning (UK)

After Midnight (UK)

Rawhead Rex (UK)

Hell Comes to Frogtown (UK)

Upping Sticks

Dark August (UK/US)

Hitchhike to Hell (UK/US)

The Hills Have Eyes (UK/US)

The Hills Have Eyes 2 (UK/US)

Doom Asylum (UK/US)

Deadly Manor (UK/US)

Trapped Alive (UK/US)

Psychomania (US)

Tideland (US)

Moonshine Mountain (UK/US)

Scared Stiff (UK)

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark (UK)

Offspring (UK)

Satan's Blade (UK)