Arrow Video is excited to announce the bow of their new subscription-based Arrow platform, available in the US and Canada beginning October 1. Building on the success of the Arrow Video Channel and expanding its availability across multiple devices and countries, Arrow boasts a selection of cult classics, hidden gems and iconic horror films, all curated by the Arrow Video team.

Arrow Video Channel begins streaming this October with headliners The Deeper You Dig, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Crumbs, The Hatred, Cold Light of Day, Videoman and The Herschell Gordon Lewis Feast. Also immediately available are perennial Halloween hits Hellraiser 1 & 2, Elvira, Ringu, tthe complete Gamera series, as well as full collections from the Arrow archives packed with exclusive extras, rarely seen interviews and documentaries.

The Deeper You Dig, the latest feature written, directed by and starring filmmaking family The Adams Family (Knuckle Jack, Rumblestrips), leads the lineup of Arrow's launch, joined by The Adams Family's The Hatred, Tobe Hooper's groundbreaking classic The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Crumbs (the debut feature of Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway's Miguel Llansó), 1989's Cold Light of Day and the Swedish nightmare Videoman.

The program is anchored by the Herschell Gordon Lewis Feast, over a dozen selections from the Grandfather of Gore. The classics include: Blood Feast, How to Make a Doll, The Wizard of Gore, Scum of the Earth, Color Me Blood Red, Something Weird, The Gruesome Twosome, A Taste of Blood, She-Devil on Wheels, Two Thousand Maniacs, Moonshine Mountain, Just for the Hell of It, This Stuff'll Kill Ya, and The Gore Gore Girls.

Bogus tarot card reader Ivy (Toby Poser) and her teenage daughter Echo (Zelda Adams) are an unconventional but loving mother/daughter team. But when reclusive Kurt (John Adams) moves in down the road, a tragic accident results in Echo's murder, causing three lives to collide in mysterious and wicked ways. Kurt believes he can hide his secret beneath the earth - but Echo, refusing to accept death, burrows into his head until he can feel her in his bones. As she haunts his every move, trying to reach her mother from beyond, Ivy must dig deep to see the signs and prove that love won't stay buried.

Arrow Video Channel line-up October 2020 (US/Canada)

The Deeper You Dig

The Hatred

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Crumbs

Cold Light of Day

Videoman

The Herschell Gordon Lewis Feast

October Seasons

Edgar Wright Selects (Filmmaker Edgar Wright Selects his top ARROW picks)

Audition

Blood and Black Lace

Death Walks at Midnight

Death Walks on High Heels

Deep Red

Don't Torture A Duckling

Hellraiser

Henri-Georges Clouzot's Inferno

Le Plaisir

Psychomania

Re-Animator

Ringu

Schlock

The Cat o' Nine Tails

The Crazies

The Fifth Cord

The Forbidden Photos of a Lady Above Suspicion

The Stuff

Torso

What Have You Done To Solange?

Tooled Up (Power Tools and Blood Splatters)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Microwave Massacre

The Driller Killer

Edge of the Axe

Blood Rage

The Wizard of Gore

Doom Asylum

Why Don't You Just Die!

The Mutilator

The Gore Gore Girls

White Fire

Audition

Midnight Movies (Restored Low-Budget Exploitation)

Videoman

Tetsuo: The Iron Man

Cold Light of Day

Crumbs

Deadbeat at Dawn

La Grande Bouffe

Evil Ed

Story of Sin

Sister Street Fighter

Ivansxtc

The Swinging Cheerleaders

Warning From Space

Inferno of Torture

The Baby

Vampyres

The Coming of Sin

Arrow will be available October 1st in the US and Canada on the following Apps/devices: iOS (iPhones and iPads), tvOS (Apple TVs), Android (all Android devices), Fire TV (all Amazon Fire TV Sticks, boxes, etc), Roku (all Roku sticks, boxes, devices, etc) and on all web browsers. Offering fans a 30 day free trial of ARROW, and subscriptions are available for $4.99 monthly or $49.99 annually. A UK rollout is planned in 2021.