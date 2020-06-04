Arrow Video is excited to announce the June rollout of titles on their subscription-based Arrow Video Channel, including the exclusive debut of Miguel Llansó's Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway. A hit on the international festival circuit, the film boasts an Irish-accented Joseph Stalin, a kung-fu-fighting Batman, a mix of Afro-futurism, Cold War paranoia, Lynchian surrealism, the dystopian world of Philip K. Dick and 60s exploitation cinema.

Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway is available June 1st exclusively on the Arrow Video Channel in the US and the UK. Additional new titles available June 1st include The Woman (UK/US), Bloodtide (UK/US), Dream Demon (UK/US), White Fire (UK/US) and The Stuff (US). The Arrow Video Channel is available on Apple TV in the UK and US, as well as on Amazon in the UK.

In Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway, the year is 2035, and Special Agent Gagano (Daniel Tadesse, Crumbs) dreams of leaving the CIA to open a business with his wife Malin (Gerda-Annette Allikas). Before he can hand in his resignation, however, a strange cyber virus attacks Psychobook, the CIA's operating system, forcing Gagano to enter cyberspace via virtual reality to combat the threat. Before long, however, the virus starts to reach out into the real world, destabilizing the fragile socio-political order for its own ends, and Gagano, trapped in the VR world, must find a way out before it's too late.

June Additions to the Arrow Video Channel:

Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway (UK/US *Exclusive)

The Woman (UK/US)

Bloodtide (UK/US)

Dream Demon (UK/US)

White Fire (UK/US)

The Stuff (US)

Mind Melters:

Brain Damage (UK/US)

We Are the Flesh (UK/US)

The Happiness of the Katakuris (UK/US)

House (UK/US)

House II: The Second Story (US)

Tetsuo - The Iron Man (UK/US)

Tetsuo II: Body Hammer (US)

Sister Street Fighter (UK/US)

Microwave Massacre (UK/US)

Terra Formars (US)

Society (UK/US)

Ring (US)

Basket Case (US)

La Grande Bouffe (US)

How to Make a Doll (US)

The Ghoul (US)

The Coming of Sin (US)

Horror Express (UK)

In the Aftermath (UK)

Mega Time Squad (UK)

Hell comes to Frogtown (UK)

Terra Formars (UK)

Return of the Killer Tomatoes (UK)

Dave Made a Maze (UK)

Schramm (UK)

Nekromantik (UK)

The Gore Gore Girls (UK)

Two Thousand Maniacs (UK)

Effed Up Families:

The Baby (UK/US)

Whirlpool (UK/US)

Dream No Evil (UK/US)

The Child (UK/US)

Toys Are Not For Children (UK/US)

The Hills Have Eyes (UK/US)

Why Don't You Just Die! (UK/US)

Dark Water (UK/US)

Blood Rage (UK/ US)

Catalog Titles Include:

Tokyo Fist (UK/US)

Bullet Ballet (UK/US)

The Untamed (UK/US)

Hellraiser (UK/US)

Elvira: Mistress of the Dark (UK/US)

Audition (UK/US)

One Missed Call Trilogy (UK/US)

Lords of Chaos (UK)

Harpoon (UK)

Oldboy (UK)

In the coming months the Arrow Video Channel will be adding more cult classics from East Asia including a collection of the Japanese classic Gamera movies and American made horrors such as Creepshow 2, Children of the Corn, and Lake Michigan Monster. In addition to crowd pleasing cult movies on the service, the Arrow Video Channel will continue to give you an exclusive platform to brand new genre offerings from around the globe.

The Arrow Video Channel gives cult movie fans the opportunity to watch a wide selection of movies that the Arrow Video brand has been famous for, personally curated by members of the Arrow team. From horror to sci-fi, thrillers to westerns, the Arrow Video Channel is home to cutting edge cult and undiscovered gems such as Takashi Miike's Audition, Wes Craven's seminal masterpiece The Hills Have Eyes, George A. Romero's contagion classic The Crazies, Edwin Brown's slice-and-dice staple The Prey and so much more.

The Arrow Video Channel also hosts a growing collection of documentaries, interviews and never-before-seen content from the Arrow Video archives, as well as newly-produced material. These documentaries will breathe new life on the Arrow Video Channel, giving movie fans an immersive look into the creation of many cult movie classics such as Donnie Darko and Hellraiser. The service will be updated regularly with new content, new curation focus and never-before-seen content, all hand-picked by the Arrow Video team.